"THE AMAZING DIET" Best Selling Book Is now Selling International Publishing Rights to Foreign Language Publishers
"THE AMAZING DIET" The Best Selling Book Publishing Rights Are Now available to Foreign Language Publishers Around the Globe as well as Format TV rights.REDDICK, FLORIDA, USA, February 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AMAZING FOODS INC., Creators of "THE AMAZING DIET" A new state of the art diet that helps people lose weight fast using incredible meals and new science, has announced that the Television version of 'THE AMAZING DIET" (a daily half hour television show) and the publishing rights to the #1 best Selling diet book are now available to foreign publishers and broadcasters.
"THE AMAZING DIET" Is quickly becoming an International and global success story. The book is unlike any other diet book currently sold. Rather than filling the first one third of the book with information about scientific studies and references to comments by numerous doctors, which is what almost every diet book does, "THE AMAZING DIET" Is a fun read. The first few chapters tell the incredible story of how three major episodes in the authors life allowed him to create this AMAZING diet. The stories are just laugh out-loud funny like the time he tried Weight Watchers because he couldn't fit into his Rolls Royce anymore.
"Dieting is hard." Says Baron Storm, the author. "When was the last time you picked up a diet book that made you laugh? Probably never. So, what we have tried to do is provide a book that is a fun read but also provides a really effective diet based on years of experience in producing and starring in hundreds of television cooking and diet shows that have been shown around the world."
At the peak of his fame as a celebrity chef the audience was estimated to be about 170 million people daily for 15 years in sixty-five countries. The diet also employs an incredible amount of state-of-the art-science. The science has resulted in two patents and is approved by all three major health authorities. The FDA, Canada Health and the European Food Safety Authority. (EFSA)) In addition to this there have been five human clinical trials to attest to it's safety and efficacy.
"THE AMAZING DIET" Premium Plan (check it out at www.amazingfoodsusa.com) is a full one year balanced diet and exercise program that gives you an assigned personal trainer to provide support and advice whenever you need it." While clients have the option of trying the diet for as little as a couple of weeks, the PREMIUM plan has the objective of having the client not only lose weight but also to improve their overall health by a combination of dieting and exercise staggered over a one year period. "THE AMAZING DIET" Its the only diet in the world that has the remarkable science advances available that supercharge a diet.
Publishers and broadcasters from around the world are encouraged to contact the company ASAP to obtain the broadcast and publishing rights to this AMAZING BOOK and television show. Please contact the producer at wintvnetwork@gmail.com
Pre-order a copy of "THE AMAZING DIET" signed and numbered First Edition book and be the first to see why this diet is so effective. Please go to www.amazingfoodsusa.com for more information.
Management
Tel: 352-999-4288
Email: amazingfoodsusainc@gmail.com
Baron Storm
AMAZING FOODS INC
+1 352-999-4288
email us here