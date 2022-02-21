THOMAS DANIEL QUITER RECEIVES THE LIBERTARIAN PARTY NOMINATION TO RUN FOR US SENATE IN NEW YORK, ALONGSIDE LARRY SHARPE

I am honored to receive the nomination to run for US Senate as a Libertarian. I want to bring back good governance, level headed thought, and less polarizing messaging to New York’s political scene.”
— Thomas Quiter

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This past weekend, The Libertarian Party of New York held a convention in which candidates for statewide office were nominated. Thomas Quiter was endorsed as LPNY’s US Senate candidate. Other New York candidates slated to run under the Libertarian Party banner will be Larry Sharpe for Governor, his running mate Andrew Hollister for Lieutenant Governor, Sean Hayes for Attorney General, and William Schmidt for Comptroller.

Quiter is running on a platform centered around both peace and prosperity. Some of the issues he intends to focus on are electoral reforms, in order to bring light to the many challenges faced by “third party” candidates.

Tom’s vision includes a prioritization of freedom, voluntaryism, and non-violence. He stands in opposition to the current nature of Government which over-criminalizes its citizens, and instead, vouches for the cultivation of a society built around mutual aid and communities working together for the best possible outcomes.

Thomas Daniel Quiter is a 2022 candidate for US Senate. In 2020, he ran for New York State Senate, and claimed nearly 13% of the vote against Republican Incumbent Fred Akshar. To learn more, visit thomasquiter.us.

