UAS Magazine Announces 2022 UAS Summit & Expo Dates and Call for Abstracts

Produced by UAS Magazine, the UAS Summit will provide attendees with a comprehensive overview of the current state of the unmanned aircraft systems industry.

GRAND FORKS, NORTH DAKOTA, USA, February 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UAS Magazine announced last week the dates for the 16th annual UAS Summit & Expo. Taking place October 4-5, 2022, in Grand Forks, North Dakota at the Alerus Center, the UAS Summit has become recognized as one of the nation’s premier conferences within the unmanned aircraft systems industry.

“We are excited to bring the UAS Summit back to Grand Forks,” says John Nelson, vice president of operations at BBI International and UAS Magazine. “North Dakota and specifically the Grand Forks region, continues to be one of the nation’s top proving grounds for the UAS industry and that activity is showcased at this conference.”

The Summit is now accepting speaker presentation abstracts through May 27th on the following categories.
• Small UAV
• Government Drone Usage
• Big Data
• Military Drone Usage
• Large UAV
• Drone Research & Development
• Drone Usage in the Agriculture Industry
• Counter UAS
• Drone Delivery
• Commercial Drone Usage
• Remote ID

“Following a record-breaking UAS Summit & Expo in 2021, we are ready to build off last year’s excitement in the Sili-Drone valley,” said Dayna Bastian, program coordinator for UAS Magazine and the UAS Summit & Expo. “Drone usage is increasing rapidly, and we are looking to showcase presentations reflecting a variety of sectors including counter-drone, emergency management, agriculture, military operations, government and commercial usage and operations, research and development, and more.”

To submit a speaker presentation, abstract or learn more about the conference visit www.TheUASsummit.com.

About UAS Magazine
For commercial manufacturers and operators, UAS Magazine exclusively highlights the most critical developments and cutting-edge technologies for unmanned aerial systems in the civil, agriculture, defense and commercial markets worldwide. UAS Magazine's readership includes executives, directors, managers and operators from companies and organizations focused on expanding their knowledge of unmanned aerial systems. UAS Magazine is an industry hub connecting decision-makers, who are looking for new technologies, with the most innovative companies.

Marla DeFoe
BBI International
+1 701-746-8385
