Digital Pound Foundation announces partnership with CryptoUK

Fostering stronger ecosystem for new forms of digital money in the UK

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Digital Pound Foundation (DPF) today announces a new strategic partnership with CryptoUK as part of its plans to foster a stronger ecosystem for new forms of digital money in the UK. Incorporated in June 2021 and formally launched in October 2021, the DPF is an independent, non-profit organisation which works with a variety of stakeholders and participants towards the implementation of a well-designed digital Pound. As policy developments surrounding digital currencies are accelerating, the DPF is building partnerships with a number of key organisations to help strengthen the dialogue with policymakers and collaborate on developing best practices.

Ian Taylor, Executive Director of CryptoUK commented: "We are always looking for ways to ensure our community evolves and grows in relation to the challenges the crypto industry in the UK faces. Partnering with DPF to enable the success of the work both organisations are driving around advocacy and regulation will prove to be an essential element of the whole crypto ecosystem in the UK. We look forward to working with them to support both our objectives, and those of our community.”

Jannah Patchay, Originating Member and Policy Lead for the Digital Pound Foundation added: “Our strategic partnerships are core to the Digital Pound Foundation’s goals for achieving its objectives in promoting the introduction of a well-designed digital Pound, and a healthy and diverse ecosystem for new forms of digital money in the UK. CryptoUK has been instrumental in developing strong, meaningful relationships and conversations between the broader digital asset community and the UK’s policymakers and regulators. We are delighted to be partnering with CryptoUK, and look forward to a fruitful collaboration.”

About The Digital Pound Foundation

The Digital Pound Foundation was incorporated on 22 June 2021. It is an independent, non-profit organisation which works with a variety of stakeholders and participants towards the implementation of a well-designed digital Pound, and a healthy and diverse ecosystem for new forms of digital money in the UK. For more information visit: https://digitalpoundfoundation.com

About CryptoUK

Launched in early 2018, CryptoUK is the UK’s self-regulatory trade association representing the cryptoasset sector. Its members, comprising leading companies from across the sector, believe that cryptoassets can help enhance the way we undertake financial transactions, to the benefit of consumers, business and security. Together, CryptoUK and its members work to help educate politicians and regulators about the cryptoasset industry, and to work with them in developing an appropriate operating framework for the UK. For more information visit: https://cryptouk.io

