NDDOT has temporarily closed I-94 from West Fargo to Casselton due to traffic incident

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) has temporarily CLOSED I-94 westbound lanes from West Fargo to Casselton due to a traffic incident until further notice.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov/.