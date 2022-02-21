Plunkett Raysich Architects, LLP's Florida Office has Moved

Rendering of PRA's New Office. This image encaptures the the open office layout with options for formal or informal collaboration.

Concept rendering of the new PRA FL Office

Partners, Employees, Friends, and Clients enjoying the Open House hosted by PRA

Partners, Employees, Friends, and Clients enjoying the Open House hosted by PRA

Group photo of open house guests enjoying a meal at the event. This photo features PRA"s managing partner Scott Kramer and Partner Kevin Broich

Group photo of guests, friends, and employees enjoying PRA FL's open house

PRA's Florida office has moved locations for its growing office

We have been in Sarasota the last ten years and have roots here, so we decided to move next door. The space is perfect for our growing office and will allow us to better serve our clients”
— John Holz
SARASOTA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Same great people, just a new home,” says John Holz Partner of PRA’s Sarasota Office. After almost 10 years in Sarasota Florida, Plunkett Raysich Architects’ Sarasota office decided to move one minute away into 1970 Main Street, Suite 201 Sarasota, Florida 34236.

This new move comes with an abundance of benefits not only for the employees at PRA but their clients as well. With a variety of workstations and open concept layout, the space is more flexible to promote inspired thinking. The new office is also a warm welcoming environment that will foster creative collaboration and innovative design solutions, “we hope our clients will be more comfortable stopping in for a coffee and visiting with the team,” John says.

“We have been in Sarasota the last ten years and have roots here, so we decided to move next door. The space is perfect for our growing office and will allow us to better serve our clients,” stated John. “Our new office gives us a whole new outlook and it will reflect our abilities as architects and designers. We are really proud of it.”

"In the recent past, our Sarasota team has helped clients develop multi-family housing projects, provided places for fellowship and worship, improved major sporting venues and restaurants, helped to establish dental practices, and supported the healing of our pets with noteworthy animal health projects." said firm PRA Managing Partner, Scott Kramer. "We are all looking forward to helping more clients and employing a larger team with this commitment to Sarasota."

About Plunkett Raysich Architects, LLP

Plunkett Raysich Architects, LLP, established in 1935 specializes in planning, architecture and interior design of healthcare, higher education, religious, corporate, and hospitality facilities throughout the United States. In addition to our office at in Downtown Sarasota, the firm has offices in Milwaukee and Madison, Wisconsin and Austin, Texas. For more information, please visit www.prarch.com or connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn or on Twitter at @PRAtweets.

Scott Kramer
Plunkett Raysich Architects, LLP
+1 (414) 410-2921
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Plunkett Raysich Architects, LLP's Florida Office has Moved

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Education, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Scott Kramer
Plunkett Raysich Architects, LLP
+1 (414) 410-2921
Company/Organization
Plunkett Raysich Architects, LLP
209 S Water St
Milwaukee, Wisconsin, 53204
United States
+1 414-410-2965
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
Plunkett Raysich Architects, LLP's Florida Office has Moved
PRA Sarasota Adds Samantha Johnson as Project Specialist
Plunkett Raysich Architects Promotes Devin Kack to Partner
View All Stories From This Author