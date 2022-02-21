Plunkett Raysich Architects, LLP's Florida Office has Moved
PRA's Florida office has moved locations for its growing office
We have been in Sarasota the last ten years and have roots here, so we decided to move next door. The space is perfect for our growing office and will allow us to better serve our clients”SARASOTA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Same great people, just a new home,” says John Holz Partner of PRA’s Sarasota Office. After almost 10 years in Sarasota Florida, Plunkett Raysich Architects’ Sarasota office decided to move one minute away into 1970 Main Street, Suite 201 Sarasota, Florida 34236.
— John Holz
This new move comes with an abundance of benefits not only for the employees at PRA but their clients as well. With a variety of workstations and open concept layout, the space is more flexible to promote inspired thinking. The new office is also a warm welcoming environment that will foster creative collaboration and innovative design solutions, “we hope our clients will be more comfortable stopping in for a coffee and visiting with the team,” John says.
“We have been in Sarasota the last ten years and have roots here, so we decided to move next door. The space is perfect for our growing office and will allow us to better serve our clients,” stated John. “Our new office gives us a whole new outlook and it will reflect our abilities as architects and designers. We are really proud of it.”
"In the recent past, our Sarasota team has helped clients develop multi-family housing projects, provided places for fellowship and worship, improved major sporting venues and restaurants, helped to establish dental practices, and supported the healing of our pets with noteworthy animal health projects." said firm PRA Managing Partner, Scott Kramer. "We are all looking forward to helping more clients and employing a larger team with this commitment to Sarasota."
About Plunkett Raysich Architects, LLP
Plunkett Raysich Architects, LLP, established in 1935 specializes in planning, architecture and interior design of healthcare, higher education, religious, corporate, and hospitality facilities throughout the United States. In addition to our office at in Downtown Sarasota, the firm has offices in Milwaukee and Madison, Wisconsin and Austin, Texas. For more information, please visit www.prarch.com or connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn or on Twitter at @PRAtweets.
