The 2022 Georgia Titan 100
Announcing the recipients of the 2022 Georgia Titan 100
ATLANTA, GEORGIA , UNITED STATES, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Titan CEO and headline sponsor Wipfli LLP are pleased to announce the 2022 Georgia Titan 100. The Titan 100 program recognizes Georgia’s Top 100 CEO’s & C-level executives. They are the area’s most accomplished business leaders in their industry using criteria that includes demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion. Collectively the 2022 Georgia Titan 100 and their companies employ upwards of 240,000 individuals and generate over $66 billion dollars in annual revenues. This year’s honorees will be published in a limited-edition Titan 100 book and profiled exclusively online. They will be honored at the annual awards ceremony on May 12th, 2022, and will be given the opportunity to interact and connect multiple times throughout the year with their fellow Titans.
“The Titan 100 are shaping the future of the Georgia business community by building a distinguished reputation that is unrivaled and preeminent in their field. We proudly recognize the Titan 100 for their successes and contributions. We know that they will have a profound impact that makes an extraordinary difference for their customers and clients across the nation.” says Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO.
The Titan 100 embody the true diversity of the Georgia business landscape. Representing technology, manufacturing, education, healthcare, construction/real estate, staffing, professional services, hospitality, transportation, and non-profit organizations among many others.
The annual Titan 100 awards celebration on May 12th, 2022, will be held at Zoo Atlanta: Savanna Hall. One of the city’s most treasured historic buildings home of the Atlanta Cyclorama for more than 90 years, the building is famous for its grand scale and neoclassical architecture. This unique cocktail-style awards event will gather 100 Titans of Industry and their guests for an evening unlike anything that exists in the Georgia business community.
“On behalf of all the partners and associates at Wipfli we congratulate all the Titan100 winners. It’s an honor to recognize this diverse group of leaders in the Atlanta community. We appreciate the lasting impact each leader has made, and continues to make, in building organizations of significance both in Atlanta and abroad. Your ingenuity and creativity have set you apart, and the honor of being seen as an industry Titan is richly deserved,” says Bill Boucher, Partner at Wipfli.
2022 Georgia Titan 100:
Alex Patterson - Presbyterian Homes of Georgia
Alice Crowder - Krystal Restaurants, LLC
Alonzo Q. Ford - Lowe’s Guardian Angel
Angela Fusara MD, MBA - Physician 360
Anil Goyal - Corserv Solutions
Bartow Morgan, Jr. - Georgia Banking Company
Ben Pivar - Carter’s, Inc.
Bernard McGuinness - Majestic Care
Bill Goetz - Diamond Crystal Brands
Brittany Haines - Growing Room Child Development Centers
Carnellia Ajasin - Mind Katalyst
Caryn Cook - Genesys Health
Cayanna Good - Technical College System of Georgia
Charlene “Charley” Carter - The Carver Companies
Charles B. Crawford Jr. - Hyperion Bank
Chris Sizemore - Creative Mischief
Christopher Schueler - Simeio
Chrissa McFarlane - Patientory, Inc.
Danielle Millman - Endeavor Schools
David S. Cantor, Ph.D - Mind and Motion Developmental Centers of Georgia
David Cocchiara - OfficeSpace Software
David A. Dodd - GeoVax Labs, Inc.
David Tann - Tantrum Agency
Dede Wakefield - Alogent
Demarco Thomas - MetroMax Group
DePriest Waddy - Families First
Eric M. Sanders - eCloud Managed Solutions
Gary P. Stokan - Peach Bowl Inc.
Gracie Ortiz - DataSeers Incorporated
Greg Dozier - Technical College System of Georgia
Heather Schlesinger - Edible Brands
Helene G. Lollis - Pathbuilders
Hesam Lamei - Aventis Systems | Cortavo
Ivan Shammas - Univision Communications
Jeanie Hunter - Synergy Development Partners, LLC
Jeff Bailey - ORTEC International USA, Inc.
Jeff A. Eischeid - Bennett Thrasher LLP
Jeffery Scott May - Georgia Department of Labor
Jennifer Bodner - Babbit Bodner
Jennifer Davis - LEARFIELD
Jennifer Hopkins - AVOXI
Jillian Evanko - Chart Industries, Inc.
Joel Carver - The Carver Companies
John McNair - The Community Bankers Association of Georgia
John M. Perry - Bluefin
John I. Pray, Jr. - Operation Homefront
Jon Williams, ASLA, PLA - W&A Engineering
Josh Moffitt - Silverton Mortgage
K. Scott Malone - Middle Georgia Orthopedics
Kabir Barday - OneTrust
Karen Cashion - Tech Alpharetta
Karen Kirchler - Technical College System of Georgia
Karen Viera - Church’s Chicken
Keith T. Parker - Goodwill of North Georgia
Kim Hartsock - Warren Averett LLC
Kiran Kodithala - N2N Services, Inc.
LaQuenta Jacobs - XPO Logistics, Inc.
Lee K. Schulman - Panacea Management Group Consulting
Lisa Winton - Winton Machine Company
Louis Centofanti - Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc.
Maggie Milner - Eatonton-Putman Chamber of Commerce
Maryum Lewis Gibson - Jerusalem House, Inc.
Melinda Parrish Brumfield - Bennett & Pless | BPL Enclosure Engineering
Melissa Packman - addONE Marketing Services, LLC
Michael Caldwell - Black Airplane
Michael McLary - Ascend
Mike Dickerson - ClickDimensions
Mike Martin - Hotel Effectiveness
Mike Rotondo - Altitude Trampoline Park
Naveen S. Miglani - SplashBI
Neil Stevens - Oconee State Bank
Nour Rabai - Pita Mediterranean Street Food
Patrick Roberts - MountainSeed
Rajat Puri - Legato Health Technologies
Richard L. Gilbert - Aflac
Robby Paul - Anexinet
Robert Scott - RAC Properties of Athens, Inc.
Rohit Verma - Crawford & Company
Ron Quinn - Peach State Bank & Trust
Russ Preite - PLNTF Holdings, LLC
Sanjay Sehgal - MSys Technologies LLC
Scott Schara - Forward Air
Scott Tapp - Trella Health
Sean Feeney - Cantaloupe, Inc.
Sean Yeremyan - Big Table Restaurant Group
Shane Jackson - Jackson Healthcare
Shannon W. Russo - Kinetix, LLC
Sig Mosley - Mosley Ventures
Steve Soukup - DefenseStorm
Steven Ferguson - Technical College System of Georgia
Tara Lane - Shotgun Sisters LLC
Tara Murphy - 360 Media, Inc.
Tim Williamson - TSOA Transport Solutions of America
Tino Mantella - Turknett Leadership Group
Travis A. Earls - DEKA Technologies Inc.
Travis Wyatt Wynes - Mobile Transportation Service
Walter Leicher - Cushman & Wakefield
Will Nobles - Vector Choice
William Blanton - CINC Systems
Yelena Epova - Aprio LLP
