2022 Georgia Titan 100 Billboard Titan 100 Transparent Shield Titan 100 Black Logo

Announcing the recipients of the 2022 Georgia Titan 100

The Titan 100 are shaping the future of the business community by building a distinguished reputation that is unrivaled and preeminent in their field. We proudly recognize the Georgia Titan 100!” — Jaime Zawmon - President TitanCEO

ATLANTA, GEORGIA , UNITED STATES, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Titan CEO and headline sponsor Wipfli LLP are pleased to announce the 2022 Georgia Titan 100. The Titan 100 program recognizes Georgia’s Top 100 CEO’s & C-level executives. They are the area’s most accomplished business leaders in their industry using criteria that includes demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion. Collectively the 2022 Georgia Titan 100 and their companies employ upwards of 240,000 individuals and generate over $66 billion dollars in annual revenues. This year’s honorees will be published in a limited-edition Titan 100 book and profiled exclusively online. They will be honored at the annual awards ceremony on May 12th, 2022, and will be given the opportunity to interact and connect multiple times throughout the year with their fellow Titans.

“The Titan 100 are shaping the future of the Georgia business community by building a distinguished reputation that is unrivaled and preeminent in their field. We proudly recognize the Titan 100 for their successes and contributions. We know that they will have a profound impact that makes an extraordinary difference for their customers and clients across the nation.” says Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO.

The Titan 100 embody the true diversity of the Georgia business landscape. Representing technology, manufacturing, education, healthcare, construction/real estate, staffing, professional services, hospitality, transportation, and non-profit organizations among many others.

The annual Titan 100 awards celebration on May 12th, 2022, will be held at Zoo Atlanta: Savanna Hall. One of the city’s most treasured historic buildings home of the Atlanta Cyclorama for more than 90 years, the building is famous for its grand scale and neoclassical architecture. This unique cocktail-style awards event will gather 100 Titans of Industry and their guests for an evening unlike anything that exists in the Georgia business community.

“On behalf of all the partners and associates at Wipfli we congratulate all the Titan100 winners. It’s an honor to recognize this diverse group of leaders in the Atlanta community. We appreciate the lasting impact each leader has made, and continues to make, in building organizations of significance both in Atlanta and abroad. Your ingenuity and creativity have set you apart, and the honor of being seen as an industry Titan is richly deserved,” says Bill Boucher, Partner at Wipfli.



2022 Georgia Titan 100:

Alex Patterson - Presbyterian Homes of Georgia

Alice Crowder - Krystal Restaurants, LLC

Alonzo Q. Ford - Lowe’s Guardian Angel

Angela Fusara MD, MBA - Physician 360

Anil Goyal - Corserv Solutions

Bartow Morgan, Jr. - Georgia Banking Company

Ben Pivar - Carter’s, Inc.

Bernard McGuinness - Majestic Care

Bill Goetz - Diamond Crystal Brands

Brittany Haines - Growing Room Child Development Centers

Carnellia Ajasin - Mind Katalyst

Caryn Cook - Genesys Health

Cayanna Good - Technical College System of Georgia

Charlene “Charley” Carter - The Carver Companies

Charles B. Crawford Jr. - Hyperion Bank

Chris Sizemore - Creative Mischief

Christopher Schueler - Simeio

Chrissa McFarlane - Patientory, Inc.

Danielle Millman - Endeavor Schools

David S. Cantor, Ph.D - Mind and Motion Developmental Centers of Georgia

David Cocchiara - OfficeSpace Software

David A. Dodd - GeoVax Labs, Inc.

David Tann - Tantrum Agency

Dede Wakefield - Alogent

Demarco Thomas - MetroMax Group

DePriest Waddy - Families First

Eric M. Sanders - eCloud Managed Solutions

Gary P. Stokan - Peach Bowl Inc.

Gracie Ortiz - DataSeers Incorporated

Greg Dozier - Technical College System of Georgia

Heather Schlesinger - Edible Brands

Helene G. Lollis - Pathbuilders

Hesam Lamei - Aventis Systems | Cortavo

Ivan Shammas - Univision Communications

Jeanie Hunter - Synergy Development Partners, LLC

Jeff Bailey - ORTEC International USA, Inc.

Jeff A. Eischeid - Bennett Thrasher LLP

Jeffery Scott May - Georgia Department of Labor

Jennifer Bodner - Babbit Bodner

Jennifer Davis - LEARFIELD

Jennifer Hopkins - AVOXI

Jillian Evanko - Chart Industries, Inc.

Joel Carver - The Carver Companies

John McNair - The Community Bankers Association of Georgia

John M. Perry - Bluefin

John I. Pray, Jr. - Operation Homefront

Jon Williams, ASLA, PLA - W&A Engineering

Josh Moffitt - Silverton Mortgage

K. Scott Malone - Middle Georgia Orthopedics

Kabir Barday - OneTrust

Karen Cashion - Tech Alpharetta

Karen Kirchler - Technical College System of Georgia

Karen Viera - Church’s Chicken

Keith T. Parker - Goodwill of North Georgia

Kim Hartsock - Warren Averett LLC

Kiran Kodithala - N2N Services, Inc.

LaQuenta Jacobs - XPO Logistics, Inc.

Lee K. Schulman - Panacea Management Group Consulting

Lisa Winton - Winton Machine Company

Louis Centofanti - Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc.

Maggie Milner - Eatonton-Putman Chamber of Commerce

Maryum Lewis Gibson - Jerusalem House, Inc.

Melinda Parrish Brumfield - Bennett & Pless | BPL Enclosure Engineering

Melissa Packman - addONE Marketing Services, LLC

Michael Caldwell - Black Airplane

Michael McLary - Ascend

Mike Dickerson - ClickDimensions

Mike Martin - Hotel Effectiveness

Mike Rotondo - Altitude Trampoline Park

Naveen S. Miglani - SplashBI

Neil Stevens - Oconee State Bank

Nour Rabai - Pita Mediterranean Street Food

Patrick Roberts - MountainSeed

Rajat Puri - Legato Health Technologies

Richard L. Gilbert - Aflac

Robby Paul - Anexinet

Robert Scott - RAC Properties of Athens, Inc.

Rohit Verma - Crawford & Company

Ron Quinn - Peach State Bank & Trust

Russ Preite - PLNTF Holdings, LLC

Sanjay Sehgal - MSys Technologies LLC

Scott Schara - Forward Air

Scott Tapp - Trella Health

Sean Feeney - Cantaloupe, Inc.

Sean Yeremyan - Big Table Restaurant Group

Shane Jackson - Jackson Healthcare

Shannon W. Russo - Kinetix, LLC

Sig Mosley - Mosley Ventures

Steve Soukup - DefenseStorm

Steven Ferguson - Technical College System of Georgia

Tara Lane - Shotgun Sisters LLC

Tara Murphy - 360 Media, Inc.

Tim Williamson - TSOA Transport Solutions of America

Tino Mantella - Turknett Leadership Group

Travis A. Earls - DEKA Technologies Inc.

Travis Wyatt Wynes - Mobile Transportation Service

Walter Leicher - Cushman & Wakefield

Will Nobles - Vector Choice

William Blanton - CINC Systems

Yelena Epova - Aprio LLP

For more information about TitanCEO and the Titan 100 visit www.titan100.biz