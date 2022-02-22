New 2022 Board of Commissioners Announced by Nassau Suffolk Water Commissioners' Association

NSWCA 2022 Board left to right President Patricia Peterson, 2nd Vice President Ralph Atoria, Secretary Joseph Perry, Treasurer Michael J. Kosinski

Locust Valley Water Commissioner Patricia Peterson named NSWCA President

the NSWCA will continue to promote sustainability, conservation and transparency” — NSWCA President Patricia Peterson

RONKONKOMA, NEW YORK, USA, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Nassau Suffolk Water Commissioners’ Association (NSWCA) elected a new Board for the 2022 term, which runs through December 31, 2022.

The newly elected NSWCA 2022 Board includes incoming President Patricia Peterson, Commissioner, Locust Valley Water District, who succeeds outgoing President Amanda R. Field of the Plainview Water District; 1st Vice President John F. Coumatos, Commissioner of the Bethpage Water District; 2nd Vice President Ralph Atoria, Commissioner and Chairman of the South Farmingdale Water District; Secretary Joseph Perry, Commissioner of the South Huntington Water District; and Treasurer Michael J. Kosinski, Commissioner and Chairman of the Roslyn Water District.

“It’s a privilege to be part of this distinguished board and to lead the membership of the Nassau Suffolk Water Commissioners’ Association in 2022,” President Peterson remarked. “NSWCA commissioners from all 21 districts which compose our organization are elected by voters to represent their best interests in water supply, quality and regulatory compliance. Long Island has one of the world’s greatest freshwater aquifers. As stewards of the public trust, the NSWCA will continue to promote sustainability, conservation and transparency through education, as well as to protect the invaluable aquifer that supplies the more than 620,000 people we serve.”

About Nassau Suffolk Water Commissioners’ Association:

Organized and chartered in 1981, the Nassau Suffolk Water Commissioners’ Association (NSWCA) is comprised of water commissioners from 21 Nassau County and Suffolk County commissioner-run and voter-elected water districts. The NSWCA is dedicated to promoting environmental excellence and best practices as well as to maintaining the highest standards of water quality and supply. The Nassau Suffolk Water Commissioners’ Association, which serves over 620,000 people in Nassau and Suffolk Counties, sponsors regular educational meetings on topics that include the environment, security, economics, rules and regulations, among other related issues. For more information visit: https://www.nswcawater.org/