Granite to Operate Quarry at the DTG Recycle Sustainability Park in Yakima, WA
Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA)
We are excited Granite will run the quarry operation, and we know their commitment to the Yakima community will help us continue to responsibly produce aggregate for local development and maintenance.”BOTHELL, WA, USA, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DTG Recycle and Granite (NYSE:GVA) announced today the signing of an agreement for Granite to operate the Anderson Rock Quarry at the DTG Recycle Sustainability Park in Yakima, WA. Granite will have the exclusive right to mine and manufacture aggregate and asphalt at the facility.
— Tom Vaughn
The DTG Recycle Sustainability Park is home to the Summitview Landfill, Cowiche Canyon Recycling Facility, and Anderson Rock Quarry. Since 1983, the facility has been a key producer of valuable rock needed by local industry. Various grades of rock produced at the facility are used for road construction and repair, residential and commercial building construction, landscaping, and other applications integral to the development and upkeep of the Yakima community.
“We are excited to have Granite run the quarry operation at the facility, and we know their commitment to the Yakima community will help us continue to responsibly produce aggregate needed for local development and maintenance,” says Tom Vaughn, CEO of DTG Recycle. “Granite has operated in the Yakima Valley for 15 years, and this is a great opportunity for us to continue growing our presence in the region,” says Brad Estes, Granite’s VP of Construction Materials.
About DTG Recycle
DTG Recycle is the largest recycler of construction, demolition, industrial, and manufacturing waste in the Pacific Northwest. We strive for a zero-waste future by collecting, transporting, processing, and manufacturing waste into innovative end products from recovered materials. With a diversified collection and transportation fleet, we provide unique, convenient recycling methods and the industry’s best customer service. We are Customer Focused, Planet Obsessed. Learn more at https://www.dtgrecycle.com.
About Granite
Celebrating its centennial year, Granite is America’s Infrastructure Company™. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite provider in the transportation, water infrastructure, and mineral exploration markets. Granite’s Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit graniteconstruction.com, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.
