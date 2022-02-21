Tyler Lorette Continues His Meteoric Rise With ‘Phantom’

The Canadian teenage phenom cements his status as one of pop music’s next big things on his heart wrenching new single.

COURTICE, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At just eighteen years old, Tyler Lorette has generated a stunning amount of buzz, both amongst his hundreds of thousands of followers and industry insiders across Canada. On his latest single, he demonstrates the vocal virtuosity and emotionally honest songwriting that has set him on the path to stardom.

‘Phantom’ has all the hallmarks of a classic heartbreak song - the diary-like lyrics, the impassioned vocal performance, the moody electronic production- but Tyler’s personality is what shines through the most. Listening to him sing feels like a conversation with a close friend. This gift is what has earned him such devotion from his growing fanbase. ‘Phantom’ is a track that will help to heal broken-hearted pop fans around the world while introducing them to one of this generation’s most vital young talents.

‘Phantom’ is available everywhere on March 24th
Much anticipated music video will follow the song release

PRESAVE LINK: "PHANTOM" https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/tylerlorette/phantom

Jennifer Lorette
Tyler Lorette
+1 905-626-3675
mgmt@tylerlorette.com

MTS Management Group is more than just an artist management/publicity/promotions company…It is where INDIE artists get MAJOR exposure! Specializing in full-service artist management, publicity and promotions, radio and social media campaigns for new and established independent artists and indie labels, MTS Management Group and MTS Records are on the cutting edge of today's new music business. Founded in 2010 by Award-winning songwriter, musician and producer, Michael Stover.

