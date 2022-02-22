THE BLEND BETWEEN DIGITAL INNOVATION AND HOME DESIGNS
People having more time on their hands has allowed them to express themselves through design and allowing them to finally be able to create their dream homes.
As we evolve, our homes should too.”MIDDLETOWN, DELAWARE, USA, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global pandemic that came upon us all by surprise ended up changing our lives extravagantly both positively and negatively. It shifted our global economy to emphasize on the power and importance of the digital world. Most jobs shifted online creating opportunities allowing us to work from the comfort of our home. With the human race now spending an increased time in their nests, there has been a significant uprise in home decoration investments. People having more time on their hands has allowed them to express themselves through design and allowing them to finally be able to create a home that they have dreamed about.
“In August 2020, 74.2 million consumers completed a home remodel job in the last year, an increase by nearly 20% compared to the same period last year” (Comscore, 2020). This has led to a market opportunity for efficient and stylish home decorators that can remodel whatever part of your house in under record time. “Online spending in the furniture, appliances and equipment category shot up to $12.1B in Q2 2020” (Comscore e-commerce, 2020). Becoming a part of this trend and being able to create the fashionable interior that you have always wanted has never been easier thanks to Innovative Interior Decor facilitators such as Pancake, Havenly and IKEA. “online home decor is estimated at $98.4 billion in 2020 amid COVID-19, and is projected to a revised rise of $348.3 billion by 2027” (Indian Express, 2020)
“As we evolve, our homes should too.” - Suzanne Tucker
Pancake.live has reinvented the wheel by innovatively creating the digital way to redesign your home in under two hours. Arrange a one on one call with a professional designer and have a fully personalized 3D design fit perfectly for you. Fill out a simple form inputting Which space you would like to redesign? Which style do you like? Upload images and measurements of your space. Make your appointment and your dream room has started taking its first steps. “Absolutely loved my Pancake experience. Very impressive on-the-spot design work and rendering that exceeded my expectations... It was so great seeing the room come to life and being able to play around with alternatives.” - Alison H. (5 stars)
“The best design projects are the ones where people broke the rules.” – Nate Berkus
Havenly has also taken on the digital angel to redesign a home. Choose what designer you would like to work with based on reviews and past projects, describe your dream home, let your designer know which style you like and it's as simple as that. Efficient back and forth communication and trained professionals are waiting for you to fulfill your dream home. A recent positive review: “Awesome Service! Havenly is wonderful - I am so happy I tried this on my living/dining room area. It’s easy to use and my designer nailed what we were looking for! I’m going to use it for our bedroom too.” - Amy E. (5 stars)
IKEA has been a trustworthy interior decor company for years. Though it doesn't offer personalized interior design suggestions it has an array of items allowing you to create your dream home instantly. Products such as Frames & pictures, plants & flowers, storage boxes & baskets, mirrors candles and a lot more all for a very affordable price. Redesign home today without breaking the bank.
