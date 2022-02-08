THE RISE OF BOUTIQUE COMMUNITIES IN COSTA RICA
Finding your tribe in Costa Rica through boutique communities: beach, mountains, rainforest, city.NOSARA, COSTA RICA, February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the world starts to get back on track leaving the pandemic in our rearview window it has taught us as a worldwide community many things. We started to question our lifestyles and realize the true potential of the digital world and how there is no need to live in big cities anymore to commute. Now more than ever, society needs to be reminded about the significance of communities and how much humans, as social beings, depend on interactions amongst each other. Why live in a shut-off apartment block when you can share special moments with neighbours in a time we all need it most?
“Alone, we can do so little; together, we can do so much” – Helen Keller
The development of Costa Rican communities has seen an uprise in popularity for foreigners and ex-pats throughout the past couple of years. These vivid communities all around this tropical paradise bring many benefits to individuals such as boosts in physical & mental health and the phycological effect of never being alone.
By bringing people together and welcoming hundreds of retired ex-pats per year, Costa Rica has been placed #1 by International Living’s Annual Global Retirement Index, including data such as cost of living, governance, retiree benefits, climate and healthcare etc…
Well renowned communities known in Costa Rica for their ecological impact, communal areas and overall community living include Oro Monte, Altos de Antigua, Alegria Village and Yoko Village. These community-driven developments portray the ideal synergy between the natural surroundings of tropical forests and vegetation with well established modern housing.
The Oro Monte Boutique Mountain Community is the first of its kind. A unified community in Naranjo, Alajuela that is surrounded by coffee plantations and spectacular views of Costa Rica’s central valley. The newest boutique community in Costa Rica shares various communal aspects such as a 55,879 sq ft lot designated for the clubhouse and pool. Oro Monte has 28 homes scattered around the spacious grounds, far enough from each other allowing for privacy and tranquillity, but close enough to ignite interactions and senses of community between neighbours. Being in the Naranjo hills, it offers a cool sunny climate of 65 and 85 degrees year-round. The very strong ex-pat community exceeds itself by being close to amenities, close to the international airport and close to the beaches.
“The power of community to create health is far greater than any physician, clinic or hospital.” – Mark Hyman
Altos de Antigua consists of a 250 acre gated community located in Puriscal, San José sitting at an altitude of 1,000 meters (3,300 feet) offering mild temperatures (18˚C to 30˚C, 65˚F to 85˚F) and soft, cool breezes year-round. Altos de Antigua enhances that sense of community with its pool and recreational centre with a children’s wading area, bar stools in the water, 18-meter long swim lanes, and a hot tub. The idyllic location combines beauty, serenity and solid infrastructure all in harmony.
Alegria Village plans to be a community of over 145 close-knit neighbours. The eco-community development in Alajuela, Costa Rica is made up of 70 hectares of fertile farmland, divine hills, stunning views, protected wildlife corridors and much more. It shall have a number of shared spaces in order to enhance that sense of community; the hive, yoga shala and sacred spaces. Alegría Village will include smooth-surface internal roads to the driveway of each lot, as well as water, electric and fibre optic internet connections to every lot.
Yoko Village is placed strategically on the hillsides of Santa Teresa, Guanacaste and is based around environmental preservation and superior infrastructure. It welcomes ex-pats from all over the globe; freelance artists and creators, digital nomads and creatively inspired entrepreneurs resulting in a big united community of like-minded people. Yoko Village prioritizes security by being a gated community with 24/7 security, on-demand maintenance and high-speed internet access throughout the Village.
Contact us to get more information about these boutique communities and be reminded of the sense of living in harmony.
