Marque Mentor Celebrates New Program Features with a Free Trial
Industry professionals offer valuable insider access and guidance on how to build and grow a Luxury Resale BusinessSILICON VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marque Mentor co-founder Deanna Thompson announces a website redesign to www.marquementor.com and new features to the luxury resale educational program. Now through March 5th, pawnbrokers and other resale business owners can take advantage of a free two-week trial, allowing them to explore all of the benefits of this insider access which normally costs $49 a month.
"It's always been my mission to empower business owners to tap into the luxury resale market," she shares, "resellers are a perfect fit because they fundamentally understand the broader secondhand market."
Thompson is recognized as one of the foremost authorities of pre-owned luxury and is widely known due to her frequent speaking engagements, corporate training events, as well as her published books, Chanel Reference Guide, and The Beginner's Guide to Luxury Handbag Authentication, Volumes 1-4 and A Beginner’s Guide to Louis Vuitton.
Thompson often finds herself tagged in Facebook groups or other online communities when business owners have a question about a specific bag or transaction. "We're offering the free trial to business owners in these industries because we realize that to truly level-up their handbag sales, they need more than just authentication assistance and they need it in real-time. Marque Mentor offers 360-degrees of insight and support through comprehensive insider guidance and real-life applications for tactics that have proven effective in stores just like theirs."
For more information about this limited-time offer or to sign up, please visit https://marquementor.com/pawn-trial/.
ABOUT MARQUE MENTOR: Marque Mentor is a fee-based online platform co-founded by luxury industry veterans Deanna Thompson and Quentin Caruana that provides direct insider access to webinars, an active private moderated online community, in person and online beginner authentication classes and other content to help members grow their businesses, whether just starting out or looking to scale. Subscribers also receive a monthly credit to purchase wholesale products through MARQUE's wholesale program.
