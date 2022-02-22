Michele's Granola Achieves SQF Certification
Maryland-based Consumer Packaged Goods brand undertook rigorous Safe Quality Food certification to bolster its standing as the brand expands its distribution
The third-party validation itself is a wonderful accomplishment, but the real achievement is that Michele’s Granola has a sound, tested food safety program that protects our company and our customers.”TIMONIUM, MD, USA, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michele’s Granola has attained SQF (Safe Quality Food) certification, one of the most rigorous certifications in food manufacturing. The woman-owned brand produces a line of handmade granola and muesli cereal from its dedicated facility in Timonium, Maryland, and as the company seeks to expand its distribution, SQF certification is increasingly a pre-requisite to even start the conversation with larger retailers.
— Paul Manu, Director of Operations
The Food Marketing Institute (FMI) administers the SQF Program, “a rigorous and credible food safety and quality program that is recognized by retailers, brand owners, and food service providers world-wide. Recognized by the Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI), the SQF family of food safety and quality codes are designed to meet industry, customer, and regulatory requirements for all sectors of the food supply chain,” per FMI and the SQF Initiative.
Attainment of this certification was the natural next step in the company’s growth and gives buyers confidence Michele’s Granola products meet the highest possible food safety standards. “SQF certification sends a strong message to the industry and to our customers: We value safety and quality at Michele’s Granola,” says Paul Manu, Director of Operations. “The third-party validation and certification itself is a wonderful accomplishment, but the real achievement is that Michele’s Granola has a sound, tested food safety program that protects our company and our customers.”
With distribution online and in 1,300 retailers nationwide, including Whole Foods Market, Wegmans and Giant Food of Landover, as well as other chains and independent retailers across the country, Michele’s Granola is on target for a record-breaking year after shattering its own sales records in 2021; the company anticipates more than doubling rooftops serviced in 2022.
About Michele’s Granola
Since 2006, Michele’s Granola has been dedicated to making small batch granola from scratch, prepared fresh daily by hand with simple natural, organic and GMO-free ingredients. With a team of 80 employees, the company produces more than 35,000 pounds of granola weekly, which is distributed to 1,300+ natural food retailers, grocers and food service facilities, and available online and on Amazon.com. Michele’s is committed to improving nutrition and supporting local food entrepreneurship by donating 1% of all sales to non-profits with a food-based mission. More information at www.michelesgranola.com and via Facebook and Instagram.
