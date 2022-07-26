Michele’s Granola Launches a Premium Line of Granola-Inspired Oat & Nut Butter
CPG creates an oat- and nut-based spread as its first venture outside the granola setTIMONIUM, MD, USA, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michele’s Granola has reimagined its nationally distributed clean label granola with the launch of Michele’s Granola Oat & Nut Butter, a spreadable granola packaged in a 10-ounce jar with all the appeal, nutrition and flavor of its signature product line. With demand for Michele’s Granola and Toasted Muesli at an all-time high, this is the brand’s first venture into a new grocery category since Michele Tsucalas founded the company in 2006.
In line with the natural and organic industry trend of oat-based innovations, Michele’s Granola Oat & Nut Butter is a blend of toasted organic gluten-free oats, complemented with premium nuts and coconut, and a touch of pure maple sugar and sea salt. Available in two flavors, Original and Maple Pecan, the brand’s fresh new take on granola contains only 1-2 grams of added sugar per serving and no artificial flavor, differentiating it from the growing array of flavored nut butters, granola butter and cookie butter. Like all Michele’s Granola products, Oat & Nut Butter is verified by the Non-GMO Project (certification by Vegan Action is pending) and free from wheat, gluten, dairy, peanuts, palm oil and soy.
Founder and owner Michele Tsucalas says, “For years, our customers have told us and shown us on social media they often eat peanut and almond butter alongside our granola. We saw an opportunity to create a superior oat-based product to fill that space and complement our other offerings.”
Tsucalas and David Ogden, a long-time baker at Michele’s Granola, worked together for over a year to formulate the special blends, which feature a distinctive creamy yet granola-like texture flecked with oats and nuts. Says Tsucalas, “We’re proud to deliver a crave-able new pantry staple that meets our brand’s standards for exceptional flavor and quality natural ingredients.”
The new line is available immediately at michelesgranola.com and Amazon, and is arriving on retailers’ shelves in the mid-Atlantic.
####
About Michele’s Granola
Since 2006, Michele’s Granola has been dedicated to making small batch granola from scratch, prepared fresh daily by hand with simple natural, organic and GMO-free ingredients. With a team of 80 employees, the company produces more than 35,000 pounds of granola weekly, which is distributed to 1,500 natural food retailers, grocers and food service facilities, and available online and on Amazon.com. Michele’s is committed to improving nutrition and supporting local food entrepreneurship by donating 1% of all sales to non-profits with a food-based mission. More information at www.michelesgranola.com and via Facebook and Instagram.
Lauren Shafer
Michele's Granola
lshafer@michelesgranola.com
