Fintel Short Squeeze Leaderboard Identifies Short Squeeze Opportunities for Traders

Fintel’s short interest data identifies candidates for the week of February 20, 2022NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fintel.io, a provider of advanced research tools for data-driven investors, has developed a mathematical model that provides investors and traders with data that helps quantify the short squeeze risk for a company. This model takes into account a number of factors that contribute to short squeezes, including relative short interest, borrow fee rates, trading volume, and others.
The Short Squeeze Leaderboard provides a leaderboard ranking of companies with the highest Short Squeeze Score so traders can easily identify companies with the highest likelihood. For traders who want to find short squeeze opportunities before they happen, the Short Squeeze Leaderboard is an ideal tool.
Below are notable Short Squeeze candidates as of February 20, 2022 at 8:00pm EST:
* ARDS / Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (97.99)
Aridis Pharmaceutical tops this week’s list with a score of 97.99. Raw short interest reported by NASDAQ is 2.6M shares, an increase of 1,900% in the last four weeks and comprising 26% of total float. The cost to borrow shares is 98.6% which is extremely high. The institutional sentiment is mixed, with total disclosed owners increasing by 23% but average allocation decreasing by 61% in the most recent quarter.
* WEBR / Weber, Inc (97.28)
Weber is second on this week’s list with a score of 97.28. Raw short interest is 5.6M shares, an increase of 14.18% in the last four weeks and representing 30.3% of total float. The cost to borrow shares is 54.94%. Options sentiment is very negative, with a total market put/call ratio of 2.03.
* EVGO / EVgo, Inc. (97.22)
EVgo is third on this week’s list with a score of 97.21. Raw short interest in EVgo clocks in at 22.2M shares, up 8.94% from a month ago and representing 32% of total float. The cost to borrow shares is 80% which is extremely elevated. Options trading data is extremely negative, with three large block trades in PUT options in the last month, totaling $500K in premium bought.
* INDO / Indonesia Energy Corp, Ltd. (96.47)
Indonesia Energy Corp is fourth on this week’s list with a score of 96.47. Raw short interest is 205K shares, up 4,900% in the last month and comprising 14.54% of total float. The cost to borrow shares is 124% at this time. The share price and volume in INDO skyrocketed in the last few weeks as the company announced plans for drilling projects in 2022. Based on the significant increase in short interest, there are many who appear to believe current prices to be unsustainable.
* SDC / Smile Direct Club, Inc. (96.03)
Smile Direct Club is last on this week’s list with a score of 96.03. Raw short interest in SDC is 36M shares, up 20% in the last four weeks and representing 31.4% of total float. The cost to borrow shares is 34%.
Short Squeeze Scores scoring model ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 being most likely, relative to its peers.
The Short Squeeze Leaderboard also compiles data like Short Interest % Float, Change in Volume, Change in Price, and Borrow Fee Rate into an easy-to-use leaderboard for investors to reference when making decisions.
For more information visit https://fintel.io/
About Fintel.io:
Fintel.io is a leading equity research platform designed to help data-driven investors make better investing decisions. Fintel provides deep analytics on a variety of market data, including fund ownership, insider trading activity, short interest, and company financials. Fintel currently tracks over 30,000 funds and over 63,000 securities traded worldwide. Information includes fund holdings, fund sentiment, financial data, and regulatory filings. Fintel was founded by Wilton Risenhoover.
About Finpedia.co
Fintel.io developed Finpedia.co as another resource for investors. Finpedia is a financial wiki that aims to develop thorough and complete research reports on every publicly traded company in the world. These research reports are crowdsourced from public documents such as regulatory filings and news reports. For more information visit finpedia.co. *
