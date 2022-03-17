Advantage Foundry Network and The CEO Forum Group Announce Partnership
The alliance brings together two powerhouse organizations to create one of the largest global networks of CEOs.
After experiencing an AFN CEO event, I was so impressed at the level of insight that I knew a partnership between us could lead to greater value for all CEOs.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advantage Foundry Network LLC (AFN), an exclusive global CEO membership network and The CEO Forum Group (CEOFG), a media and marketing company focused exclusively on CEOs, announced today that the companies have entered into a strategic partnership to create one of the largest global networks of CEOs. The network ranges from CEOs of Fortune 100 companies to early-stage and empowers them to share CEO wisdom, ideas, and experiences, foster best practices, and inspire innovation.
— Robert Reiss, CEO, The CEO Forum Group
The combined network is over 16,700 CEOs from 124 countries globally. AFN hosts over 150 CEO events per year. CEOFG has a massive content library, including thousands of one-on-one interviews with leading CEOs such as Marriott, Siemens Corporation, General Motors, Procter & Gamble, and many others. In combination, the partnership is a powerful resource for new and aspiring CEOs as well as a source of inspiration and knowledge for seasoned leaders.
"The CEO Forum Group brings one of the richest libraries of CEO-focused content anywhere," said Stephen Kuhn, Chairman of AFN. "AFN hosts over 150 highly interactive CEO Roundtables, workshops, and webinars each year. Together, this is a huge win for CEOs everywhere. Being a CEO is notoriously lonely, and this is a great way for them to come together, learn, grow, and excel."
"After experiencing an AFN CEO event, I was so impressed at the level of insight that I knew a partnership between us could lead to greater value for all CEOs,” said Robert Reiss, CEO, The CEO Forum Group. This is completely aligned with our mission to democratize CEO wisdom to elevate business, the economy, and society."
The first combined AFN-CEOFG event is the virtual 2nd Annual Transformative CEO Summit on April 21, 2022, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm EST. The Summit brings keynote speakers, CEO panelists, and attendees from all over the world into workgroups to discuss topics, challenges, and opportunities most relevant to CEOs today. For more information on registering for the Transformative CEO Summit, visit www.theceoforumgroup.com.
About Advantage Foundry Network LLC
Advantage Foundry Network is a professional premium membership organization for CEOs to connect with a curated community of their peers, creating meaningful and profitable connections enhanced by AFN's proprietary AI and analytics.
About The CEO Forum Group
The CEO Forum Group, founded in 2007, is a Tier 1 media and marketing company focused exclusively on CEOs with the mission to "Disseminate CEO wisdom to elevate business, the economy, and society." The CEO Forum Group has become recognized as "The Transformative CEO Community" for its efforts in sharing best practices throughout the community of CEOs and aspiring CEOs. Founder Robert Reiss is credited with coining the term 'Transformative CEO,' which is defined as someone who "creates new value that reinvigorates a company, reinvents an industry or reboots society."
