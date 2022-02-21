Distributed law firm Founders Legal® adds three new practitioners

Gregory Gurshman, Technical Advisor at Founders Legal® Kennington Groff, Attorney at Founders Legal® Megan McLoughlin, Attorney at Founders Legal®

ATLANTA, GA, USA, February 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Founders Legal® is excited to announce that attorneys Kennington Groff, Megan McLoughlin, and technical advisor Greg Gurshman have joined the firm.

The three top-tier practitioners join the firm to expand client access to the firm's services across several practice areas in Corporate and Transactional Law, Intellectual Property Law, and Entertainment Law.

"Founders Legal continues to add to the depth of its services with a wealth of industry-leading legal professionals. Kennington, Megan, and Greg will be a tremendous asset to our clients and invaluable additions to our team," said Yuri Eliezer, who serves as the current Managing Partner of the firm.

Greg Gurshman, Technical Advisor

In addition, Greg Gurshman, a former senior-level USPTO Examiner, joins the Intellectual Property practice with an extensive engineering and software development background in addition to his patent prosecution experience. Greg's technical expertise span a variety of areas, including virtual execution environments, blockchain and cryptography applications, big data analytics, AI/machine learning, database design, object-oriented programming, network security, anti-virus solutions, telecommunications, video processing, quantum computing, electronics, medical applications, and devices.

Kennington Groff, Attorney

Kennington Groff is an intellectual property, entertainment, and business attorney. Kennington's practice focuses on brand strategy, trademark and copyright registration, maintenance and enforcement, general counsel assistance, and the entertainment industry.

Before joining Founder's Legal, Kennington focused her practice on transactional and litigation involving intellectual property and business disputes at Lilenfeld PC. Prior to her work with Lilenfeld PC, she gained valuable experience working with top entertainment executives at HBO, NBCUniversal, and Lionsgate in their business and legal affairs offices in Los Angeles and New York City. In addition to her legal work, Kennington worked as a Clips Producer on Season 4 of Weather Gone Viral for The Weather Channel.

Megan McLoughlin, Attorney

Megan McLoughlin is a data-driven patent attorney with unique and unparalleled intellectual property experience that spans the legal and corporate worlds. Her dedication to uncovering USPTO trends and improving the prosecution process have distinguished her for various professional recognitions, including the IPR Gorilla 2022 Emerging IP Player award.

Megan's hybrid business and legal background bring a business perspective to her patent practice. She provides objective and demonstrable improvements to her clients' prosecution outcomes while also providing an insider's perspective on how large corporations acquire and use patents.

Megan joins Founders Legal following her successes as the former global director of the LexisNexis prosecution software suite. There, Megan led innovative solutions for improving US prosecution outcomes through the organization's industry-leading software tools. This experience cultivated her data-forward practice, enhancing the prosecution process and providing critical insight into her clients' USPTO and patent system.

