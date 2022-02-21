Turkish Airlines selects Jonckers as exclusive partner for their translations
Thanks to their recently-developed CMS connector, Jonckers can translate Turkish Airlines' web content directly from their chosen Web Content Management System
Our combination of technology and our global multilingual community means we can offer quality and scale like no other language services provider.”BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, February 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jonckers, a global leader in language platform technology and multilingual solutions, announced it has welcomed Turkish Airlines as a new global customer. Kevin Ross, Director of Sales for EMEA and APAC, confirmed the news after a rigorous RFP to find the best solution for their high volume translation and technology requirements.
— Silke Zschweigert, CEO of Jonckers
“I’m very happy to welcome Turkish Airlines to our WordsOnline platform. I’m sure they will enjoy seeing the benefits of scalability, high quality, and fast turnarounds for high volume content using our AI-enabled translation platform,” says Ross. “The time is right for us to be using AI platforms to address the ever-increasing volume of global content that companies need to be relevant in today’s market”.
To that end, Jonckers has developed a connector to Turkish Airlines’ chosen Web Content Management System (CMS). This allows Turkish Airlines to send the required content directly from CMS to Jonckers’ proprietary, AI-powered translation platform, WordsOnline, all while integrating Turkish Airlines’ curated translation memories and internal team of professional translators.
Jonckers’ CEO Silke Zschweigert confirms “I’m very excited about the continuous positive response to our WordsOnline platform, and the CMS connector will open up a range of localization possibilities for other companies in the travel, tourism & airline industry.” Zschweigert adds “Our positioning as an AI platform for translation is poised for growth, and our combination of technology with a global multilingual community means we can offer quality and scale like no other language services provider.”
Jonckers is investing in its sales and marketing, to focus on bringing in new customers to the current loyal customer portfolio. Jonckers are leveraging the improved quality, turnaround times, and scalability offered through their AI-powered translation platform, WordsOnline.
“We fully expect to grow our number of satisfied clients in 2022 and show the industry what scalability and quality can do,” confirms Zschweigert. “We help companies to go global faster and more cost-effectively. Our translation platform, underpinned by our multilingual community, allows us to be as scalable and as agile as our customers require, wherever they are in the world. It ensures high quality and rapid delivery, meeting the needs of today’s enterprises."
