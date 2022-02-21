Results of visitor expenditure survey for the 4th Quarter of 2021

MACAU, February 21 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that total spending of visitors (excluding gaming expenses) amounted to MOP6.31 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of 7.4% year-on-year; total spending of same-day visitors (MOP1.19 billion) surged by 86.8% while that of overnight visitors (MOP 5.12 billion) dropped by 2.2%.

Per-capita spending of visitors increased by 3.4% year-on-year to MOP3,235 in the fourth quarter, with that of overnight visitors (MOP6,458) and same-day visitors (MOP1,027) rising by 26.0% and 38.0% respectively. Visitors from mainland China spent MOP3,346 on average, an uplift of 2.8% year-on-year; per-capita spending of those travelling under the Individual Visit Scheme (MOP7,345) grew by 9.2%.

Per-capita shopping spending of visitors went up by 9.9% year-on-year to MOP 2,207 in the fourth quarter, of which spending on handbags & shoes (MOP374) and local food products (MOP268) increased by 18.0% and 26.8% respectively; meanwhile, shopping spending on cosmetics & perfume (MOP769) and clothing (MOP293) showed respective decreases of 3.3% and 19.5%. Analysed by main purpose of visit, per-capita spending of visitors coming to Macao for vacation (MOP6,793) rose by 13.6% year-on-year, while spending of those coming for shopping (MOP2,181) and visiting relatives or friends (MOP1,316) fell by 43.3% and 33.4% respectively.

For the whole year of 2021, total spending of visitors soared by 104.8% year-on-year to MOP24.45 billion on account of the rise in number of visitors and their per-capita spending. Total spending of overnight visitors (MOP21.32 billion) and same-day visitors (MOP3.13 billion) grew by 117.9% and 45.6% year-on-year respectively.

Per-capita spending of visitors increased by 56.7% year-on-year to MOP3,173 in 2021, with that of overnight visitors (MOP5,767) and same-day visitors (MOP782) recording respective growth of 66.3% and 11.7%. Meanwhile, spending of Mainland visitors (MOP3,258) rose by 44.7% year-on-year. As regards type of expense, per-capita spending on shopping (MOP2,057), food & beverage (MOP510) and accommodation (MOP473) expanded by 83.4%, 39.0% and 9.4% year-on-year respectively. Analysed by main purpose of visit, per-capita spending of visitors coming to Macao for vacation (MOP6,376) and shopping (MOP2,919) grew by 88.9% and 17.4% year-on-year respectively.

With respect to interviewed visitors’ comments, their satisfaction towards various services and facilities in Macao registered year-on-year increases in 2021. The shares of visitors who complimented on public facilities (95.0%), gaming establishments (90.1%) and public transport (87.8%) rose by 6.1 percentage points, 5.0 percentage points and 6.2 percentage points year-on-year respectively. In addition, the proportion of visitors who considered that there were adequate points of tourist attractions in Macao (71.0%) went up by 6.3 percentage points.