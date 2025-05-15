Commemorative postmark cancellation service of "World Telecommunication and Information Society Day"

MACAU, May 15 - To celebrate the World Telecommunication and Information Society Day, Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau announces that a Temporary Post Counter will be set up at the Philatelic Shop of the General Post Office and Shop of the Communications Museum on 17th May 2025 to provide commemorative postmark cancellation service for the "World Telecommunication and Information Society Day". Opening hours are as follows:

Philatelic Shop of the General Post Office 9:00 – 17:30 Shop of the Communications Museum 9:00 – 14:00

A commemorative envelope will be distributed and the public is welcome to come and collect it.