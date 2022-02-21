4th International Collective Action Conference & Awards set to take place in Basel, Switzerland on 30 June–1 July 2022
Hosted by the Basel Institute on Governance, the conference explores how to mainstream anti-corruption Collective Action for clean, fair & sustainable business.
What will it take for anti-corruption Collective Action to achieve its full potential to create a clean, fair and sustainable business environment for all? Come to Basel to discuss and learn.”BASEL, BASEL-STADT, SWITZERLAND, February 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 4th International Collective Action Conference is set to take place on 30 June–1 July 2022 at the University of Basel in Switzerland.
Hosted by the Basel Institute on Governance, the in-person conference will bring together leading figures from the public and private sectors and international, academic and non-profit organisations to explore this year's theme: How to mainstream Collective Action to achieve a clean, fair and sustainable business environment for all.
- What's on the agenda?
Numerous governments and international organisations endorse Collective Action as a flexible, collaborative approach to address corruption and promote fair and sustainable business.
So do a growing number of business leaders and compliance professionals, who see the value of multi-stakeholder engagement to develop pragmatic solutions to shared challenges. At the Conference, you will get to hear from several companies presenting best practices and lessons learned.
Collective Action is increasingly referenced in global standards, corporate compliance programs and investor guidelines. The concept is evolving, expanding and shifting into the mainstream. Collective Action is now becoming a standard element in private-sector compliance programmes.
Through panels and practical workshops, the conference participants will discuss and seek practical approaches to:
1. What role can international organisations, national anti-corruption authorities, businesses, practitioners and researchers play in shaping Collective Action as a global norm? Hear from national and international standard setting bodies, including the OECD, the French Anti-Corruption Authority (AFA), the Contraloría General de la República de Chile as well as the Independent Commission Against Corruption Mauritius.
2. What does it take to turn high-level support for Collective Action into concrete commitments and actions that bring tangible benefits? Collective Action practitioners will share their thoughts, including from the Consensus Frameworks in the APEC Region, the Thai Private Sector Collective Action against Corruption and Open Ownership.
3. What is the potential of Collective Action to address issues that cut across corruption and sustainable development, such as human rights? Find out from representatives of the UN Working Group on Business and Human Rights and the private sector.
- Who will be there?
The 1.5-day conference is a unique chance to interact with individuals who have been key to shaping the evolution of Collective Action to address bribery, fair competition and human rights and raise standards of integrity across industry sectors and economies around the world.
This includes the leaders of projects supported by the Siemens Integrity Initiative, which has been a driving force behind the global uptake of Collective Action since 2009.
Alongside these and other Collective Action practitioners, the conference will welcome representatives from international and regional organisations and standard-setting bodies, governments, businesses, civil society and research institutions.
Speakers will include:
Margaret Heffernan, Entrepreneur; Author; Professor of Practice, University of Bath
Drago Kos, Chair, OECD Working Group on Bribery in International Business Transactions
Mark Pieth, President of the Board, Basel Institute on Governance
Anita Ramasastry, Member, UN Working Group on Business and Human Rights; Professor of Law, University of Washington
Mark Robinson, Executive Director, Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative
- Collective Action Awards 2022
An awards ceremony for the inaugural Anti-corruption Collective Action Awards will take place during the Conference.
The awards acknowledge organisations and initiatives that showcase outstanding results, emerging best practices and innovation in the field of Collective Action to tackle corruption and raise standards of business integrity.
This year's awards are granted in two categories:
1. Outstanding Achievement in Collective Action 2022
2. Collective Action Inspirational Newcomer 2022
For information about registration and the awards, see baselgovernance.org/ICAC2022.
