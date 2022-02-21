Passenger form no longer required from a number of travellers

LITHUANIA, February 21 - Please note that arrivals from the countries of the European Economic Area, the Swiss Confederation, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, the Principality of Andorra, the Principality of Monaco, the Republic of San Marino and the Holy See (Vatican City State); irrespective of their vaccination or recovery status, will no longer be required to test for COVID-19, self-isolate, or complete a passenger form on the website of the National Public Health Centre (NPHC).

From now on, the list of affected countries will be updated only as needed, in consideration of the epidemiological situation in Lithuania and the world. The last update of the list of affected countries was made on 15 February 2022.

Please also remember that, according to the new procedure, from 15 February, citizens and lawful residents of the countries issuing and recognising the EU Digital COVID Certificate may also enter Lithuania. This decision is applicable in the case of arrivals from the Republic of Albania, the Republic of Armenia, the Faroe Islands, the State of Israel, the United States, United Arab Emirates, Montenegro, Lebanese Republic, Republic of Moldova, Kingdom of Morocco, New Zealand, Panama, Sakartvelo, Republic of El Salvador, Republic of Serbia, Republic of Singapore, Republic of North Macedonia, Taiwan, Kingdom of the Thailand, Republic of Tunisia, Republic of Togo, Republic of Turkey, Ukraine, Uruguay, and the Republic of Cape Verde.

Citizens and lawful residents of the mentioned countries arriving in Lithuania will no longer be required to meet the exemption criteria or obtain a special permission for entry. However, a COVID-19 test will be required from those who:

have not been vaccinated against COVID-19, have not gone through vaccination under the full vaccination schedule, or less than 14 days have passed after the full vaccination;

have been vaccinated with vaccines that are not recognised in Lithuania;

were fully vaccinated more than 270 days and have not received a booster dose;

have not had COVID-19 within the last 180 days.

Arrivals from third countries who do not meet the criteria for vaccination or recovery applicable in Lithuania, will have to take a PCR test within 72 hours before the trip and to present the negative result to the carrier before boarding the plane, bus, ferry, or other vehicle. Those travelling by their own transport can bring a negative PCR test result, or they can take a PCR test or an antigen test in Lithuania. They must book a test, within 24 hours of arrival, from any medical facility or laboratory, at their own expense.

Citizens and lawful residents of all other third countries will continue under the restriction to enter Lithuania until 31 March 2022, but there will be exemptions for those vaccinated with vaccines recognised in Lithuania (vaccination with a booster dose after 270 days of a full vaccination), representatives of professions approved by Government resolution, and other individuals specified in the resolution.