Paras Biopharmaceuticals is one of the SUPERFINNS®

PARAS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS a biopharmaceutical technology development company has been selected as one of the SUPERFINN® finalists by Kasvu Open.

OULU, OULU, FINLAND, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SUPERFINNS® partners selected Paras Biopharmaceuticals as one of 16 growth companies. The SUPERFINNS® sparring programme is designed for successfully established SME companies with a giant-sized hunger for global growth. The selection criteria to be one of the SUPERFINNS® included a scalable business model, evidence of growth potential and ambitious global goals.

Located in Oulu, Finland, Paras Biopharmaceuticals primary objective is to create biologics manufacturing excellence with new solutions for rare and orphan diseases, as well as cure for diseases which are difficult to treat otherwise. The development of medicines for such diseases are exorbitantly expensive, so for Paras Biopharmaceuticals, there is an ongoing mission to make healthcare more affordable.

With its already successful end-to-end biologics CDMO production work, Paras Biopharmaceuticals strives to strengthen its microbially-derived biologics, which also serve to be a significant aspect of the market. It offers best-in-class biosimilar development technologies and recombinant bioprocess enzymes that are instrumental in innovating potential cures for not-so known diseases or unmet medical needs.

“Paras Biopharmaceuticals is well known for providing Biologics CDMO services to global biopharmaceutical companies”, said Dr. Mark Jackson, Administration Lead, Paras Biopharmaceuticals.

“Paras Biopharmaceuticals’ technologies effectively develops biologics, and the company aims to bring these to global markets”, said Dr. Ashesh Kumar, CEO, Paras Biopharmaceuticals.

About Paras Biopharmaceuticals Finland Oy: Paras Biopharmaceuticals Finland Oy started in 2013. Comprising of protein scientists, bioprocess engineers and technologists, Paras Biopharmaceuticals’ team has strong experience in developing biologics in the most efficient manner.

Paras Biopharmaceuticals Finland Oy has established its expertise in the three critical areas of— development and licensing of biosimilar production technologies, enabling the development of complex proteins from early-stage to large scale, and the development and supply of bioprocess enzymes used routinely in biologics development and production.

Paras Biopharmaceuticals has a fully equipped biologics production facility in Finland for the production of recombinant therapeutic products in microbial systems. The state-of-art biologics production plant includes a total floor area of 25,000 ft2 and a classified cleanroom of 4,300 ft2. Other features include media and buffer preparation, live area (fermentation and harvest & extraction), purification suite (incl. +4°C cold room), final filtration and freeze-drying.

Paras Biopharmaceuticals has a strong pipeline of Biologics & Biosimilars in Osteoporosis, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Oncology and Metabolic Diseases. For more information, please see the company pipeline: http://www.parasbiopharma.com/biosimilars/biosimilars.php

Mark Jackson
Paras Biopharmaceuticals Finland Oy
+358 44 2905993
email us here

