NEWS ALERT: NEW LUGGAGE COMPANY LAUNCHES IN TIME FOR NEW YEAR TRAVEL

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2022
Taroue Brooks, 202-431-1119
taroue.brooks@yahoo.com



NEW LUGGAGE COMPANY LAUNCHES IN TIME FOR NEW YEAR TRAVEL

Omnia Luggage is excited to announce the launch of its new product just in time for the new year, January 2022. Omnia luggage was created to change the travel industry forever. Truly innovative. With features such as the insulated flask. No more holding your beverage in your hand while walking through the airport, while wheeling your carry-on. The luggage also features a fold-away table, which can double as an eating space or personalized workstation.

The overall mission is to become the world's most highly regarded premium lifestyle travel brand. “We aim to provide solutions to satisfy our customer’s needs by providing them with quality, stylish, multi-functioning luggage built for their convenience,” said XX
The luggage also features a charging port to charge your device along with safety items. In a society that is more health and social distance conscious, Omnia luggage is essential when traveling! Literally, everything you need will be right there at your fingertips, in your own space.
Omnia luggage: prepared for all things, ready for anything. Truly innovative luggage.

INFORMATION
Website: omnialuggage.com Instagram: @omnialuggage

