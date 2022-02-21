NEWS ALERT: NEW CAREER ADVICE PLATFORM LAUNCHES TO SUPPORT JOB SEEKERS
Taroue Brooks, 202-431-1119
taroue.brooks@yahoo.com
Oakland, CA- C-CRETS is excited to announce its new innovative platform. This career advice tool offers career coaching services, diversity and inclusion training, and topical content through blogs and podcasts. Founders Keith Powell ("KP") and Ricky Robinson ("PR") have worked in the hallowed corridors of the C-Suite and mentored hundreds of people over the years. In the podcast, KP and PR share their two decades of crazy adventures and pitfalls climbing the career ladder, infused with relevant information and statistics ("The Receipts").
Ricky and Keith came up with C-CRETS while sitting at Keith’s kitchen counter sipping on vodka and cranberry and talking about their struggles climbing the corporate ladder over their 20+ year careers. After a couple of drinks, they thought, “We should record this”! We’ve dealt with tons of career dilemmas and know others face them too; we’ve been called on for years for career advice, and we’ve been brainstorming for a while about how we could share our experiences at scale. And C-CRETS was born!”. Ricky and Keith dig into serious roadblocks and questions faced by underrepresented employees in their careers and offer individuals C-CRETS on how to breakthrough.
"As someone who has control over budgets and has seen what other people have asked for and received, I want to make sure that all underrepresented and marginalized individuals are receiving the same. There's no excuse for people to be underpaid, disrespected, and lose out on generational wealth". - Keith Powell
"As an HR executive responsible for building culture and creating equitable processes, my biggest joy in coaching women, BIPOC, and others is preparing them for opportunities to leverage their market value. It's important we know what to ask for, how to ask for it, and when to walk away". - Ricky Robinson
This new advice platform leaves individuals with powerful tips ("C-CRETS") on how to avoid the career-crushing traps and finally get your seat at the table and provide Corporate America with tools to create a sustained and equitable workplace. These hidden gems also serve as the basis for their coaching services and corporate training.
