Enterprises to declare on digital border gate platform from Monday

VIETNAM, February 21 - Agricultural products exported via the Tân Thanh Border Gate in Lạng Sơn Province. — VNA/VNS Photo Quang Duy

LẠNG SƠN — From Monday, all import-export enterprises and customs agents are required to declare information online on the digital border gate platform before arriving at the Hữu Nghị and Tân Thanh international border gates.

This is a new decision by Hồ Tiến Thiệu, chairman of the Lạng Sơn People’s Committee, released on Saturday.

Thiệu requested agencies and forces at the border gates to strictly implement the policy and not accept export enterprises that do not declare on the online platform.

Information about the platform has been provided to organisations and individuals engaged in import and export activities in the locality.

To help the digital border gate platform maximise its effectiveness, Thiệu assigned concerned forces at the border gates to resolve problems and propose solutions to ensure the platform works properly.

Nguyễn Khắc Lịch, director of the Lạng Sơn Department of Information and Communication, said that the platform used modern technology such as artificial intelligence, big data and cloud computing.

The database can be connected and shared via the provincial data system.

The process of declaring on the digital border gate platform consists of eight steps, including declaring information, transporting goods, controlling the vehicles transporting goods, medical examination, inspecting the vehicles travelling in and out of the border gates, checking animals and plants, goods transshipment, and collecting fees.

With the digital platform, imports and exports would be automated, helping to reduce time and ensure transparency in management activities at the border gates, he said. — VNS