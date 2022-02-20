TAIWAN, February 20 - President Tsai interviewed for ICRT We Love Hakka program

To mark International Mother Language Day on February 21, President Tsai Ing-wen was interviewed on the International Community Radio Taipei (ICRT) We Love Hakka program. During the interview, President Tsai shared her own experience learning Hakka and discussed the importance of preserving mother languages, encouraging everyone to speak their mother languages and promote their use in Taiwan.

On the importance of promoting mother languages, President Tsai noted that language and culture are inseparable, and that Taiwan has a rich and diverse culture that includes a number of different languages, with their coexistence being part of what makes Taiwan so unique. The president said that when we communicate in our mother languages, we gain a deeper connection with our homes and a better understanding of our identities. The president also stated that promoting the use of mother languages is more than just a global movement; it is a way to get to know the different cultures of Taiwan, which can in turn help us learn more about one another, be proud of where we come from, and develop a greater sense of unity.

Sharing her experience learning Hakka, President Tsai alluded to the beauty of this language and mentioned that she found learning Hakka difficult to begin with, so wanted to thank her teacher for developing learning materials and putting in a considerable effort, which helped her get the process going. The president said that as she continues to improve her Hakka, she finds the language increasingly beautiful and develops a greater appreciation for its connection to the land in Taiwan, adding that now, whenever she attends a Hakka community event, she does her best to use the language, and the more she speaks it, the more natural it feels to her.

The president concluded the interview by greeting listeners in Mandarin, Taiwanese, Paiwan, and Hakka, and encouraging everyone to speak and promote their mother languages.