President Lai holds press conference on defense procurement special act

TAIWAN, February 12 - On the morning of February 11, President Lai Ching-te held a press conference titled “National Security Cannot Wait! Support the Special Act for Defense Procurement” regarding the draft act for the special defense budget proposed by the Executive Yuan and its failure thus far to be referred for committee deliberation in the Legislative Yuan, briefing the public on the government’s emphasis on compensation for the armed forces and the importance of the special defense budget.

In remarks, President Lai indicated that the government proposed the eight-year special defense budget to continue enhancing the modernization of the military and asymmetric capabilities across seven major categories, implementing the spirit of military development through “new training, new mindsets, new equipment, and new technologies.” The president emphasized that political parties can compete, but in matters of national defense – which are vital to our national security, sovereignty, and basic survival – there must be unity and solidarity against external threats. He also stated that the government stands ready to clearly explain how the budget will be used to safeguard sovereignty. The president expressed hope that all political parties in the Legislative Yuan can immediately conduct substantive deliberations and pass the act as soon as the session convenes after the Lunar New Year, work together to become the strongest backing for the armed forces, and safeguard regional peace to ensure Taiwan’s continued prosperity and stability.

A translation of President Lai’s remarks follows:

At the end of last month, the fourth session of the 11th Legislative Yuan came to a close. The draft act for the special defense budget proposed by the Executive Yuan, after two months of effort, continues to face obstruction and has yet to be referred for committee deliberation.

As we approach the Lunar New Year, I look forward to a new chapter in Legislative Yuan operations after the new session begins, and the swift completion of the deliberation of the special defense budget act. Today’s press conference features Minister of National Defense Wellington Koo (顧立雄) and Chief of the General Staff of the Republic of China Armed Forces Mei Chia-shu (梅家樹), who will respectively report to the public on the government’s emphasis on compensation for the armed forces and the importance of the special defense budget.

I want to emphasize that defending the nation cannot wait, security cannot wait, and support for our service members cannot wait any longer.

Today, there is a strong international consensus that peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait are indispensable elements of global security and prosperity. In the face of the continued expansion of China’s military threats, countries in the Indo-Pacific region have increased their national defense budgets, including Japan at NT$1.8 trillion and Korea at NT$1.4 trillion this year, with the Philippines also raising its budget. Taiwan cannot be an exception; our special defense budget would amount to NT$1.25 trillion over eight years.

In particular, as a responsible member of the international community, Taiwan is committed to maintaining regional peace and stability. Increasing our defense budget and safeguarding our national security are by no means provocations, but rather demonstrations of our determination for self-defense and efforts to ensure global security. This approach has also received a high level of support from the international community.

Facing an increasingly complex regional situation, the most urgent need of our servicemen and women is to promptly acquire advanced precision weapons and equipment. Using the most advanced and sophisticated weapons and equipment, our military can protect Taiwan, Penghu, Kinmen, and Matsu, and ensure the security of our citizens’ lives and property.

Therefore, under the expert planning of the Ministry of National Defense, we have proposed the eight-year special defense budget to continue enhancing the modernization of the military and asymmetric capabilities across seven major categories, implementing the spirit of military development through “new training, new mindsets, new equipment, and new technologies.”

I want to reiterate that increasing national defense spending and expanding security investments are common trends among democratic friends and allies. This has also led to major military suppliers like the United States already having their production at full capacity.

I want to thank the US government for supporting Taiwan by issuing our nation formal price quotes. At the same time, Taiwan’s pledge of its determination to defend itself has also received public support from the White House and bipartisan members of Congress.

But now, because the budget has not been passed, in addition to Taiwan possibly losing its place on priority lists, and the delivery of critical weapons and equipment being delayed, the international community may question Taiwan’s determination to defend itself.

As president and commander-in-chief of the armed forces, it is my responsibility and obligation to make clear to all fellow citizens the urgency and risks brought about by these delays.

Recently, some public discourse has suggested that this budget delay is related to the government’s decision to not include a previous proposal by opposition party members to increase the monthly salaries of volunteer service members uniformly by NT$30,000. Furthermore, there have been criticisms that the government is failing to care for military personnel. I want to state solemnly that this is an entirely false association.

In fact, Democratic Progressive Party governments have taken better care of the armed forces than Kuomintang governments. Over the past ten years, our executive teams have not only raised salaries for military personnel, public servants, and teachers four times with a cumulative adjustment rate reaching 14 percent, but have also promoted the replacement of military equipment and the renovation of old military dependents’ housing. In addition, allowances have been increased 23 times to protect the rights and interests of military personnel. Just last year, I expanded allowances in five categories, increasing annual expenditures by NT$13.8 billion. Minister Koo will provide a more detailed explanation on this matter later.

The military is a vast organization, and for the men and women in different regions, units, and roles, the specific items for which they are eligible to draw pay are governed by different allowance frameworks.

For this reason, the uniform salary increase proposed by legislators from the opposition parties is not only constitutionally questionable, but also lacks professional consideration, undermines military ethics, and undercuts military leadership.

Therefore, the Executive Yuan has petitioned for a constitutional interpretation, and if it is deemed constitutional, the shortfall will be covered by an additional budget. As a democracy under the rule of law, we must improve benefits and compensation for military personnel in a legal and constitutional manner. Only with a sound system can protections be stable, and only then can all members of the armed forces feel at ease.

I want to emphasize that political parties can compete, and policies can be fully debated so that citizens can make their choice; but in matters of national defense – which are vital to our national security, sovereignty, and basic survival – there must be unity and solidarity against external threats.

In the face of various questions, the military and the executive team have never expected the legislature to unconditionally pass any defense budget. Rather, we hope to explain in detail to legislators from both the ruling and opposition parties, in a secure and confidential setting, the details of the budget and how it will be implemented so that it can be deliberated and passed.

We stand ready to clearly explain how the budget will be used to safeguard sovereignty and improve the working environments and compensation of military personnel.

I remember that 21 years ago, when I was a legislator, the US decided to sell eight submarines as part of a larger procurement to strengthen Taiwan’s defense capabilities and stabilize the status quo in the Taiwan Strait. However, the special budget for military procurement proposed by the Executive Yuan was blocked 69 times by the Legislative Yuan’s Procedure Committee. As a result, the plan was eventually scrapped.

If that purchase had been approved, our eight submarines would already be in service, and Taiwan would have been able to contribute more to regional peace and stability much sooner.

Now, with external threats escalating and the need for a stronger military growing more urgent, we are again witnessing obstruction of efforts to enhance our national defense. Taiwan absolutely cannot repeat that mistake.

On November 26 of last year, Minister Koo and I presented this budget proposal to the entire nation at the Presidential Office. Today, I want to reiterate that many international friends have repeatedly conveyed to Taiwan that when it comes to strengthening our national defense, there can be no more waiting, and it must not be delayed.

I would like to once again sincerely urge all political parties in the Legislative Yuan to immediately conduct substantive deliberations and pass the draft special defense budget act as soon as the session convenes after the Lunar New Year. Let us work together to strengthen national defense, safeguard our country, and ensure that Taiwan continues to prosper and develop.

My fellow citizens, peace is priceless, and war has no winners.

Taiwan is strengthening national defense not because we seek to invade any country; we simply want to protect our way of life. We can have ideals about peace, but we must not harbor delusions about it. Peace cannot be secured with a piece of paper; only strength can ensure true peace. Only by preparing for war can we avoid it. Only by being able to fight can we stop war.

The armed forces are among the most important pillars that safeguard sovereignty and maintain peace and stability. In addition to standing on the frontline to protect our homeland, they also provide reassuring support for our people when natural disasters strike.

Both the ruling and opposition parties should take it as their shared responsibility to support the armed forces so they can focus on their combat training duties without concerns back home. Indeed, there should be a basic consensus among all citizens in this regard.

Since taking office, I have visited coastal military strongpoints, electronic warfare bases, air defense units stationed at airports, and a radar station located at an altitude of 3,000 meters to show my support for our men and women in uniform standing fast at their posts.

Regardless of gender or age, they are all our children, family, and friends. Their round-the-clock devotion to protecting our country enables us all to celebrate the Lunar New Year with peace of mind, and ensures the stable development of our industries.

Now, let us work together to become the strongest backing for the armed forces, improve their working environment, and provide them with the most sophisticated weapons and equipment, taking up responsibility to safeguard regional peace and ensure Taiwan’s prosperity and stability. Thank you.