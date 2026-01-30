President Lai’s response to Pope Leo XIV’s 2026 World Day of Peace message  

TAIWAN, January 30 - President Lai Ching-te recently sent a letter to Pope Leo XIV of the Catholic Church in response to his message marking the 59th World Day of Peace.

The following is the full text of the president’s letter to the pope:

Your Holiness,

In your message for the World Day of Peace 2026 entitled Peace be with you all: Towards an ‘unarmed and disarming’ peace, you called on people everywhere to reject violence and war, pursue true peace founded on love and justice, and put these concepts into practice daily. I express my profound agreement with and appreciation of this message.

Your Holiness contrasted darkness and light to describe the biblical image of the labor pains of a new world being born and to underscore that only by seeing the light and believing in it can darkness be overcome. This resonated deeply with me. As early as 1921, Chiang Wei-shui (蔣渭水), a pioneer of Taiwan’s democracy movement, advocated nonviolence and global citizenship. He envisioned Taiwan as a frontline guardian of world peace. Indeed, the Taiwan of today, strategically located in the first island chain, influences global geopolitical developments. Peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait are vital to the safety and well-being of our nation’s people and serve as cornerstones of global security and prosperity. I have reiterated on numerous occasions that democracy, peace, and prosperity are Taiwan’s chosen path and that these ideals connect Taiwan with the world.

Taiwan continues to face longstanding attempts at military coercion and political intimidation by authoritarian regimes in the region, as well as their efforts to diminish Taiwan’s sovereign status by misrepresenting United Nations General Assembly Resolution 2758 and historical WWII documents. Despite this, Taiwan has consistently chosen to safeguard peace across the Taiwan Strait through concrete action. On the basis of parity and dignity, Taiwan remains willing to engage in cross-strait dialogue to foster mutual prosperity and development. Any attempt to alter the status quo through force or coercion could never bring about true peace. Only mutual trust and communication grounded in respect for human rights and democratic values can create lasting peace.

Your Holiness has noted that the growing use of cutting-edge technologies and artificial intelligence in the military domain is increasing the tragic risk of armed conflict. I share this concern and believe that the international community must work together and establish norms to ensure that technological progress is not misused in ways that undermine peace. Taiwan is implementing the Ten Major AI Infrastructure Projects and aims to cultivate 500,000 AI professionals by 2040. And by steadily advancing trustworthy AI and semiconductors, Taiwan is demonstrating its resolve to strengthen international supply chains and serve as a stabilizing force for regional peace. Taiwan is also assisting micro-, small-, and medium-sized enterprises in leveraging AI to realize digital and green transformations in response to challenges posed by climate change.

Your message emphasized that those entrusted with the highest public responsibility must negotiate and faithfully fulfill their obligations based on mutual trust and sincerity to achieve more humane international relations. In the humanitarian spirit of “Taiwan can help,” which is rooted in freedom, democracy, and the rule of law, and by promoting values-based diplomacy, Taiwan is working closely with like-minded partners to address global issues. Taiwan is demonstrating through action its willingness to assume greater international responsibilities and contribute to the well-being of people everywhere.

On behalf of the people and government of Taiwan, I reaffirm my desire to work hand in hand with the Holy See. Through concrete action, we can further world peace and uphold common values centered on human rights.

Please accept, Your Holiness, the renewed assurances of my highest consideration, as well as my best wishes for your good health and the continued growth of the Catholic Church.



