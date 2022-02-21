Derby Barracks / 1st Degree Aggravated Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A5000678
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Nathan Handy
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802 334 8881
DATE/TIME: 02/20/2022 @ Approx. 2201 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: School Rd, Holland, VT
VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Bill Richards
AGE: 42
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Holland, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to a domestic assault on School Rd in Holland. Investigation revealed Bill Richards (42) physically harmed a household member. Bill was subsequently taken into custody and transported the Vermont State Police - Derby Barracks for processing. Bill was later lodged at Northern Correctional Facility with a citation.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/22/2022 @ 1300 hours
COURT: Orleans
LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional
BAIL: Held without bail
MUG SHOT: AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.