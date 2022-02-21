Derby Barracks / 1st Degree Aggravated Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A5000678

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Nathan Handy

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802 334 8881

DATE/TIME: 02/20/2022 @ Approx. 2201 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: School Rd, Holland, VT

VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

ACCUSED: Bill Richards

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Holland, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to a domestic assault on School Rd in Holland. Investigation revealed Bill Richards (42) physically harmed a household member. Bill was subsequently taken into custody and transported the Vermont State Police - Derby Barracks for processing. Bill was later lodged at Northern Correctional Facility with a citation.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/22/2022 @ 1300 hours

COURT: Orleans

LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional

BAIL: Held without bail

MUG SHOT: AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.