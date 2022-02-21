Lingerie Fighting Championships Returns To Las Vegas With LFC36
LFC36: Booty Camp 4 Goes Down Friday May 13
Lingerie Fighting Championships Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOTY)
It's a dream come true to fight for LFC in America.”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, February 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lingerie Fighting Championships, Inc. (“LFC”) (OTC Pink:BOTY) announced today their next event will take place in Las Vegas on Friday May 13 at 7pm PT. LFC36: Booty Camp 4 will once again see some of the league’s hottest prospects testing themselves against established veterans.
— Ambra Pixie
“Our Booty Camp events have become something our fans really look forward to,” CEO Shaun Donnelly says. “It’s a great mix of fan favorites from our main roster and up-and-coming rookies who have been putting in the work at our developmental camp.”
Several prospects have gone on to become LFC regulars including Bella Ink and Tomiko ‘The Temptress’ Tajima from the original Booty Camp event (LFC26), Daisy ‘Doomsday’ Ducati and Shelby ‘The Panther’ Paris from LFC31: Booty Camp 2 and most recently Sheena ‘The Hungarian Hurricane’ Bathory, T’Bella ‘The Rebel Princess’ Madisyn and Bella Rockafella all of whom are expected to be on the LFC36 card.
“It’s been exciting to see the progress our prospects have been making,” Donnelly explains, “and several veterans have learned the hard way not to take them lightly.”
The league has seen a sharp increase in the number of women who want to join and last year introduced a bracket style competition called LFC Madness where 32 prospects face off in a virtual contest with the two receiving the most votes fighting each other at a Booty Camp event. LFC36 will see LFC Madness 3 finalists Bettie Brickhouse and Ambra Pixie square off in the opening bout. In addition to their purse, Brickhouse and Pixie will also receive $1300 earrings courtesy league sponsor Boston Diamonds & Bling.
“It’s a dream come true to fight for LFC in America,” finalist Ambra Pixie of Italy says after outlasting 30 other prospects. “I can hardly wait to make my debut.”
Pixie learned of Lingerie Fighting Championships when she stumbled on the league’s popular YouTube channel and clicked on a sizzle reel with nearly 30 million views. In the past week alone, two more LFC videos have surpassed a million views bringing the total to 15. The channel has more than 300,000 subscribers.
“Fans on YouTube have been asking when the next Booty Camp event will be and I’m happy to have a date,” Donnelly says.
Tickets will go on sale April 1. The pay-per-view will be live at www.LFCfights.com.
About Lingerie Fighting Championships Inc.
Lingerie Fighting Championships Inc. is a sports entertainment company focused on producing unique mixed martial arts events for live audiences and television viewers featuring attractive female fighters.
For more information please visit www.lingeriefc.com.
