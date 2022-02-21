Twin Chiropractors Unpack the Secrets Behind Network Spinal
Twin Doctors of Chiropractic unpack all of the details behind the holistic care known as Network Spinal (NSA).
You don't need a huge force to create the greatest amount of change.”SOLANA BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Drs. Kira and Suzanna practice a unique and holistic approach to healing the body. As chiropractors, you may expect the typical cracking or popping of joints and bones. To the surprise of many, that’s the opposite of what goes on here. At Twin Waves Wellness Center, Drs. Kira and Suzanna practice Network Spinal, formerly known as Network Spinal Analysis.
— Dr. Kira Capozzolo
Network Spinal was founded by Donald Epstein. It involves gentle touches along the spinal cord, neck, and back to help the body unwind and release stored tension. Seem a little farfetched? There have been multiple studies, including one done at the University of California Irvine, that outline the physical effects that Network Spinal has on the body.
How does a chiropractor without neck adjustments work? The gentle touches cause an oscillation – back and forth motion – of the spinal vertebrae, helping to correct misalignments and release tension. This holistic way of healing the body can have a profound impact on helping the body recover from physical injury. Muscles oftentimes store tension. These gentle force adjustments help the muscles relax, calming down the entire system.
Network Spinal also has a huge effect on people’s emotions. What does this mean? People are known to experience massive emotional breakthroughs while under this chiropractic care. Twin Waves Wellness Center has said that their patients have laughed, cried, and worked through emotional trauma all throughout receiving Network Spinal care.
Holistic practices are becoming more accepted and popularized within our culture. Network Spinal was featured on the popular Netflix series, The Goop Lab. Founder of Goop, Gwyneth Paltrow, shows in her Netflix episode how Network Spinal can help people break through emotional blocks. They rip down old limiting beliefs that have been plaguing their lives for years. People revisit past, traumatic events that have been stored energetically within their system. This is where profound emotional breakthroughs happen. Network Spinal helps people heal both physically and emotionally.
