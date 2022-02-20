360 Sound And Vision Shirts, Eyewear, Bags & More Ampex By 360 Sound And Vision 360 Sound And Vision T-Shirts & Bandanas

The 360 Sound And Vision 2022 Spring Fashion Collection Has Been Released

right now 360 Sound And Vision is taking over the New York City streets, from graffiti-covered alleyways all the way up to the top of the empire state building,” — Dwayne Buckle

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 360 Sound And Vision has been known to dabble in different things, this time the brand has tapped into its creative edge with a video campaign to reveal its Spring 2022 fashion collection.

Including a full variety of t-shirts, sweaters, bags, bandanas, eyewear, and accessories, the models in the video are shown modeling the new collection very well, and at several different trendy locations in NYC, including the world-famous cavernous alleys of Tribeca and the graffiti-covered streets of trendy Soho, and more. Brand Ambassador & CEO, Dwayne Buckle describes this campaign "as a way for like-minded people to connect with all the things that they enjoy doing which are kind of considered forbidden in society now, like listening to underground hip-hop music, playing vinyl records, graffiti, putting up stickers on the wall, right now 360 Sound And Vision is just taking over the New York City streets, from graffiti-covered alleyways all the way up to the top of the empire state building,” he says. “This campaign is all about connection, unified through the 360 Sound And Vision independent lifestyle.”

Also included in the 2022 Spring campaign is a throwback to the audiotape culture of the early '90s incorporating famous audiotape brands like Ampex & BASF into its designs, 360 Sound And Vision revitalizes and re-shapes the obscure into a new reality. 360 Sound And Vision is now its own audiotape manufacturer, creating its own line of retro cassette tapes. Vinyl records, cassette tapes, DAT tapes, reel-to-reels, minidiscs, and other retro audio formats are part of the brand philosophy and in 2022, they've put a new spin on it, merging retro technology with the Metaverse and new futuristic virtual reality technology, innovations of the past are fused with the discoveries of today, will create the world of tomorrow, its a revolution in technology & fashion and 360 Sound And Vision is leading the way, the new collection can be purchased at the official 360 Sound And Vision eBay store, or on the brands' website.

360 Sound And Vision 2022 Spring Collection