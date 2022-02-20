Roads in PennDOT’s Northwest Region Closed Due to Flooding - UPDATED at 3:45 PM

The following state roads in the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s (PennDOT) northwest region have been closed to through traffic or have lane restrictions due to high water and flooding.

The roads will remain closed until water recedes and any needed repairs can be made. Motorists can check www.511PA.com for the latest updates on flood-related closures and restrictions.

PennDOT urges motorists to be alert to water on roadways, obey warning signs and traffic control devices, and never drive through flooding or standing water on roads. Shallow, swiftly flowing water can wash a car from a roadway. Also, the roadbed may not be intact under the water.

Drivers should be alert of the following roadway conditions:

Crawford County Miller Station Road (Route 1016) – Closed from Route 6 in the Cambridge Township to Miller Hill Road (Route 1029) in Rockdale Township;

Little Cooley Road (Route 1037) – Closed from Dobbs Road to Athens Road in Athens Township;

Wilson Shute Road (Route 2008) – Closed from Mercer Pike (Route 2003) to Route 322 in West Mead Township;

Main Street (Route 3021) – Closed from Mill Road in Greenwood Township to Johnson Road in Union Township;

Mystic Park Road (Route 1011) – Closed from Rosenburg Road in Troy Township to Stroup Road in Steuben Township;

Townhall Road (Route 2005) – Closed from Dutch Hill Road in Union Township to Route 285 in Fairfield Township; and

Route 19 – Closed from Route 285 to Eagle Crest Manor in Union Township. Forest County German Hill Road (Route 4004) – Closed from Crystal Springs Road to Hollywood and Vine Street in Kingsley Township; and

Nebraska Road (Route 3004) – Closed from German Hill Road in Green Township to Sage Road in Green Township. Mercer County Route 58 – Closed from Beaver Street in the Borough of Mercer to Schaffer Road in Findley Township;

Grove Road (Route 3022) – Closed from Valley Road (Route 3039) to Gulf Road in Jefferson Township; and

Methodist Road (Route 4019) – Closed from Beaty School Road (Route 4021) to Sheakleyville Greenville Road (Route 4020) in Sugar Grove Township. The following roads have reopened since the last update: The following roads have reopened since the last update:

Route 322 – Closed from Linden Street in Meadville to Clark Road in Meadville. Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com . 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

