Qina announces launch of text analytics tool to help companies innovate in Personalized nutrition

QinaVer is a new solution offered by Qina which combines a text analytics with domain expertise to provide insights to the food, ingredient and health industry.

By using text analytics and machine learning layered with our domain expertise, brands can focus on specific product ideas and iterate based on real consumer needs to improve the customer experience.” — Mariette Abrahams CEO & Founder of Qina

OLHAO, FARO, PORTUGAL, February 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The amount of data that is currently generated online is breathtaking. It is estimated that an individual generates around 1.7MB of data every second. This equates to around 463 exabytes generated per individual each day by 2025 through social media, communications, wearables, sensors and video’s. Text mining or text analytics tools which use natural language processing and machine learning can be useful to make sense of the unstructured data generated by the aforementioned data sources, to analyse sentiment, topics, networks and key phrases or words to name a few. The use of this technology is still relatively new in the area of food, health and nutrition. One of the key challenges in using text-analytics is that human intervention in terms of domain expert input is often required to make sense of the insights and knowledge gathered.



Qina, a Portugal-based agile consultancy and platform specializing in Personalized nutrition, has launched QinaVer, a solution that adopts a mixed methodology approach by blending text-analytics with domain expertise to better understand consumer behaviour and attitudes.

“Personalized nutrition is a rapidly growing industry that has been pushed into the spotlight following the COVID pandemic. With more consumers constantly researching, shopping, and sharing their opinions and experiences online, all this unstructured data can provide valuable insights into shifts in consumer preferences, behaviour and attitudes”, said Mariette Abrahams CEO and Founder of Qina.

“We know that consumers are increasingly looking for solutions that meet their preferences, health goals and values. It is therefore critical to stay close to what consumers are saying, feeling and sharing online to understand what they want next. At the same time, it is as important to understand why these shifts are happening and for that we need to understand the science to provide deeper context and understanding” said Abrahams.

“Our goal is to provide these actionable, deep insights to food, nutrition, ingredient and health brands into how they can improve their solutions or what they need to develop, in order to stay ahead on changing consumer needs and trends. Insights can range from desired features, how they feel about a specific ingredient, which topics they feel most strongly about, or which words they use to describe their problems”.

QinaVer helps companies to save time and resources in their product development cycle by focusing their efforts on what consumers need to reach their health goals using a data-driven approach.

“A solution such as QinaVer is needed right now as consumers are increasingly overwhelmed and mistrusting of solutions that do not match their needs or cannot demonstrate effectiveness. We are thrilled to be the first personalized nutrition company to add an advanced text analytics tool to our existing solutions. We are only at the beginning of an exciting journey that leverages domain expertise and technologies to create the next generation of nutrition solutions that are personalized, equitable, consumer-centric, sustainable and effective” says Abrahams

The QinaVer solution is available on subscription to the Qina platform.

About Qina

Qina was launched in 2019 by Mariette Abrahams. Qina's mission is to bridge the gap between science and solutions by helping companies to explore the personalized nutrition landscape, provide actionable insights and launch innovation projects through its comprehensive database of personalized nutrition solutions, feature articles, trend reports, executive data briefs, recorded presentations and market dashboard.

For more information or for a demo on QinaVer, visit https://www.qina.tech/blog/launching-qina-ver-analytics

