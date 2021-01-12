Qina launches the first curated platform of Personalised nutrition solutions to navigate the industry with ease

The B2B platform aims to close the gap between industry and front line practitioners to ensure the integration of digital tools that promote health for all.

OLHAO, PORTUGAL, January 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Qina is the first company to launch a platform that makes it easy to navigate personalised nutrition solutions at the height of consumer interest in health & nutrition.

Qina, a niche consultancy and platform in Personalised nutrition based in Europe, announces the launch of the first comprehensive and curated B2B platform of personalised nutrition solutions targeted at businesses and frontline healthcare practitioners.

“Personalised nutrition is a rapidly growing industry that has been pushed into the spotlight during this COVID pandemic as a result of many consumers looking to nutrition and food to prevent, manage and treat their health concerns”, said CEO & Founder Mariette Abrahams

According to a recent Innova report, Personalised nutrition is one of the key trends for 2021 with 64% of global consumers reporting that they have found more ways to tailor their life and the products they buy to their individual style, beliefs and needs.

“Practitioners are looking for evidence-based solutions to help their clients and patients adopt healthier habits and prevent the onset of disease. However, with a sea of new solutions, it can be difficult to find them easily and, stay on top of new releases in the market. We want to bridge that gap between industry and frontline healthcare practitioners” said Abrahams.

“With such a rapid growth and interest in health, personalised nutrition has become everybody’s businesses from food manufacturers and retailers, to digital health startups and health practitioners across different areas. It is a trend that is here to stay, and all stakeholders will need to keep pace. But it does not need to be complicated.

From finding solutions that provide dietary advice based on preferences, to shopping for products that best match their personal profiles, to finding recipes, improving cooking skills, home testing kits and more, practitioners can take a consumer-centric approach to selecting the right solutions for the right clients based on their needs and goals without having to do hours of online research."

“The Qina platform is the first step in reducing barriers, overwhelm and confusion by making it easy to navigate the industry through clear segmentation, tagging and scoring. Personalised nutrition should not stay niche, there are already tools that can help individuals make small changes towards a healthier lifestyle. We want to increase transparency and access, to make sure that practitioners know about them. At the same time, businesses can stay updated on developments within a segment and potentially find new partners” says Mariette Abrahams

“A platform such as ours is needed right now, at a time when health is top of mind around the globe, and the awareness around health disparities is high. We are thrilled to be the first to create and launch such a platform and database, but of course this is only the first step. We have many ideas to build on, but we want to make sure that we move at the pace of the science and listen to customer needs.”

The Qina platform is available via a subscription-based model.

About Qina

Qina was launched in 2019 as a consultancy providing domain expertise, strategy and project services. Based in Portugal, Europe, Qina adopts a networked business model through an ecosystem of handpicked independent consultants. Qina has been active in the Personalised nutrition industry through speaking, writing and consulting.

For more information or for a demo, visit https://qina.tech