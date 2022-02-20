Westbound I-376 Parkway East Bathtub Area Reopened

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing the “bathtub” area of westbound I-376 (Parkway East) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, has reopened to traffic. The area was previously closed due to anticipated flooding.

Additionally, the southbound I-279 (Parkway North) ramp from the Fort Duquesne Bridge to eastbound (outbound) I-376 (Parkway East), commonly referred to as the Interstate Connector, has also reopened to traffic.

