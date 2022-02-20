Submit Release
News Search

There were 97 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,925 in the last 365 days.

Samsung Electronics move production lines

VIETNAM, February 20 -  

A production line of Samsung's factory in Thái Nguyên Province. — VNA/VNS Photo 

HÀ NỘI — Samsung Electronics has confirmed that it has relocated two smartphone production lines of its business partners from Việt Nam's northern Thái Nguyên province to its Gumi plant in North Gyeongsang province of the Republic of Korea (RoK).

The move aims to avoid uncertainty in overseas manufacturing bases amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which would affect the operations of its smartphone factory in Việt Nam, the group explained. 

In late August and September 2021, Samsung Electronics moved two smartphone production lines in Việt Nam to the Gumi plant to ensure stable production of foldable smartphones.

However, the measure was not to increase smartphone production capacity or move Samsung Electronics’ production base to the RoK, it said.

Its Gumi manufacturing base in the RoK is the only smartphone line in its home country. It produces high-end handsets, such as foldable models and Galaxy S series, for the Korean market. — VNS

You just read:

Samsung Electronics move production lines

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.