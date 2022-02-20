HCM City makes sure petrol retail market stable

VIETNAM, February 20 -

People fill up fuel at a petrol station in HCM City. Photo nld.com.vn

HCM CITY – The HCM City Department of Industry and Trade has instructed major fuel traders and distributors to ensure adequate supply of petrol and diesel to meet demand and prevent illegal hoarding by petrol stations.

It called on people committees at all levels to closely monitor fuel traders and distributors and promptly punish those found hoarding and committing other violations.

The penalties would be publicized in the media to deter others, it said.

It said petrol dealers and retailers should file a complaint with it if they face any interruption in fuel supply.

Its deputy director, Nguyễn Nguyên Phương, said since global supply has fluctuated lately, wholesalers and distributors need to increase supply to distributors as contracted.

On February 11 inspectors from the department carried out a surprise check of petrol stations, but found no hoarding by any of them.

Of the 548 petrol stations in the city, all but two are functioning normally.

The two closed temporarily due to repairs to the fire safety system.

City authorities have instructed fuel distributors and retailers to ensure sufficient supply to meet demand and prevent hoarding.

They have also been told not to sell fuel to customers in containers. – VNS