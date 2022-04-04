Submit Release
International and Expertise in the USA: Nijsha Enterprise Inc.

Small Businesses of the SBA

Small Businesses of the SBA. Registered in SAM.gov

International and Manufactured in the USA

UNITED STATES, April 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- International and Expertise in the USA Nijsha Enterprise can be a consultant to your company. Entrepreneurs of the Year Tech Innovation Global Incorporated among India: Delhi/NCR, Bangalore, Mumbai, Chennai, Ahmadabad, Hyderabad and others. We also participate in International Programs and studies. WOSB Alicia Carroll is an advisor and honoree of the International Accreditation Commission.

While describing the current state of the world, there is a need for organizations and experienced consultants include planners to entrepreneurs who improve resources in communities along with technology, health, training and tools. Countries and companies in science assist humanity. Nijsha Enterprise Inc. specializes in components and RFQs/RFI's and quotes. As you improve socioeconomic sectors in various industries and individuals enhance communities, the inclusive improvement is realized. Tech Innovation Global Incorporated at 600 Boulevard Suite 104 www.techinnovationglobalinc.com and other suppliers including Nijsha Enterprise in SAM.gov.

Tech Innovation Global Inc. is a company of the SBA in association with the British Corporate Excellence, Business Connect, Corporate and the African Chamber. SBA's Tech Innovation Global Inc. mission is to provide skills, reviews and excellence in industries to socioeconomic sectors and international industries developed by companies and business owners. Tech Innovation Global Incorporated completed the WOSB program and offers online tools for assessments and supply capabilities in collaboration with companies https://thevalleybusinessnetwork.wildapricot.org/ and mentoring.

Fees in consulting are shown with various companies. Thank you for the tributes to the Enterprise with presently decades of experience with highly experienced consultants and experts with many years in industry. Business https://www.sam.gov.

Businesses are registered in SAM:
https://www.techinnovationglobalincgov.com
Alicia Carroll, President and CEO
ELIZABETH SINIARI, SENIOR MANAGER
(877) 252-2700 ext. 756 (727) 471 2166 (direct)
For quotes https://techinnovationglobalinc.com/product/request-services/
Public-Equity/BPA/Sales Quote/Purchase Order/Check/Credit Card VISA, Mastercard
SAM.gov https:// https://youtu.be/5B129yiYp5A
SAM opened 2012 and consolidates the following legacy systems: Central Contractor Registration (CCR)

Alicia Carroll
Tech Innovation Global Incorporated
+1 888-214-1033
