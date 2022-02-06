Industries and consultants with results in therapy: EPT Practitioners

Entrepreneurs of The Year 2021: Services

Free 1 Hour Consultation EPT Practitioner: Practitioner Kim Dillon

Find out how EPT™ works to change your life, for good.” — Kim Dillon

HUNTSVILLE, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Register today at Tech Innovation Global Incorporated sign up at https://www.techinnovationglobalinc.com. We include health professionals, CPEs, Solution Focused Brief (SFBT), industries, individuals and other services. We collaborate with FLS, Foreign Language Services of the American Translators Association (ATA), a dba, AL association of language companies. Global Workforce Solutions, CCWP helps solve the human asset.

Tech Innovation Global, a USFCR Inc., Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB/EDWOSB) Incorporated in 2019, services include CPEs, screening, and EPT with Kim Dillon with Women in Business on Wednesday, February 2, 2022. Contact Kim at reliefthruept.com today for a free 1 hour consultation.

Registered dietitians can assist including virtual at Real Healthy Habits www.realhealthyhabits.com and several other services for post COVID-19 to assist.

Psychology today featuring 3CEmpowerment, CPEs, Board Certification in Clinicals with 1 hour consultation:

• Alcohol Use

• Anger Management

• Anxiety

• Behavioral Issues

• Career Counseling

• Chronic Illness

• Chronic Impulsivity

• Chronic Pain

• Chronic Relapse

• Codependency

• Coping Skills

• Depression

• Drug Abuse

• Dual Diagnosis

• Eating Disorders

• Emotional Disturbance

• Emotional distress, grief & loss

• Conflict

• Gambling

• Grief

• Life Transitions

• Obesity

• Parenting

• Peer Relationships

• Racial Identity

• Relationship Issues

• School Issues

• Low Self Esteem & PTSD

• Stress

Tech Innovation Global Incorporated’s founder and CEO, Alicia Carroll and milestones includes communities, vendors, verified businesses/industry best practices.

https://www.techinnovationglobalincgov.com

https://www.techinnovationglobalinc.com

https://www.webtechdailylife.net

About

Tech Innovation Global Incorporated is a verified vendor and utilizes experience in data analysis, science, market research, Project Management (PM), and services in many sectors with a goal to maximize success in various socioeconomic companies and communities. We collaborate with teams in a position that is challenging utilizes collaboration, experience, leadership and skills acquired to maximize success in communities, multicultural, diverse serving businesses, private industry sector, commercial, and nonprofits. You can register and purchase services at https://www.techinnovationglobalinc.com or give at www.webtechdailylife.net/donate/

for community development, charities and more.

Submit a Vendor Application Today!

Author(s): USFCR Alicia Carroll

© 2022 Tech Innovation Global Inc. All Rights Reserved.