Amazon Web Services to set up local zone in Hà Nội

Amazon Web Services Inc is to launch a new AWS Local Zone in Hà Nội. — Photo Courtesy Amazon Web Services Inc

HCM CITY — Amazon Web Services Inc (AWS) has announced plans to launch a new AWS Local Zone in Hà Nội.

AWS Local Zones place AWS compute, storage, database, and other services at the edge of the cloud near large populations, industries, and information technology centres, enabling customers to deploy applications that require single-digit millisecond latency closer to end users and on-premises data centres.

They allow customers to use core AWS services locally while seamlessly connecting to the rest of their workloads running in AWS Regions with the same elasticity, pay-as-you-go model, application programming interfaces (APIs), and toolsets.

The Hà Nội facility will give customers in Việt Nam the ability to offer end users single-digit millisecond performance designed to suit applications such as remote real-time gaming, media and entertainment content creation, live video streaming, engineering simulations, augmented and virtual reality, and machine learning inference at the edge.

Since the company manages and supports the zones, customers do not need to spend money and effort for procuring, operating and maintaining infrastructure to support low-latency applications.

The Hà Nội facility will join 16 AWS Local Zones in the US and 31 others planned to be launched in 25 countries starting this year.

“AWS Local Zones will empower more public and private organisations, innovative start-ups, and AWS partners to deliver a new generation of leading edge, low-latency applications to end users, taking advantage of the cost savings, scalability, and high availability that AWS provides,” Conor McNamara, managing director for commercial at AWS in ASEAN, said.

“This new AWS Local Zone is a continuation of our investment to support customers of all kinds and commitment to accelerate innovation by bringing cloud infrastructure to Việt Nam.”

AWS has been expanding its services for over 15 years to support virtually any cloud workload, and it now has more than 200 services for computing, storage, databases, networking, analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence, internet of things, mobile, security, hybrid, virtual and augmented reality, media, application development, deployment, and management through 84 availability zones in 26 geographic regions. — VNS