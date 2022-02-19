New Online Seminar and Workshop to Address Student Mental Health AND the Learning Gap
Evidence shows how the two are linked, and can be successfully addressed together.CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The pressure is intense to get students up to speed on the learning that they missed (and, in some cases continue to miss) during school closures and distance learning due to the pandemic. Parents are understandably concerned, educators are experiencing extraordinary levels of stress, and students are anxious and depressed, to the point that the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry have both declared that the pandemic-related decline in child and adolescent mental health has become a national emergency.
One problem with stress is that it impairs learning. Our brains become less efficient and think and problem-solve less clearly when we are under too much Pressure. Learning situations have always been stressful for some students, but with added pressure, more students are affected and students who are already suffering from anxiety are suffering even more. Before, many students felt that the mountain was too high for them to climb. Now, it seems like Mt Everest.
How can we decrease stress AND increase learning. Is it really possible?
Increasing learning and reducing stress at the same time may seem difficult, even unobtainable. However, in a new online seminar and workshop offered at no charge by Betsy Hill, President of BrainWare Learning Company, parents and other participants will hear how the two goals can not only coexist, but help each other by working together, including:
• Identifying the root causes of learning gaps
• Understanding the impact of anxiety and stress on learning
• Revealing common causes of anxiety in the learning process
• Understanding the relationship between learning capacity and anxiety
• Building students’ cognitive skills and learning capacity to improve self-confidence and reduce anxiety
About BrainWare Learning Company
BrainWare Learning Company’s innovative Cognitive Literacy Solutions help clients address their brain fitness needs and improve their cognitive capacity, through the practical application of neuroscience to learning and teaching. They focus on foundational cognitive skills, executive functions, and the keys to literacy, that enhance performance in school, the workplace and life.
