AN INTERNATIONAL COMMUNITY OF WOMEN IN BLOCKCHAIN ARE COMING TOGETHER TO CELEBRATE WOMEN HISTORY MONTH IN MARCH

The event is a conscious effort to appreciate the works of all women across the globe, who are pioneering the blockchain ecosystem.

We have more women participating and adding value to the blockchain ecosystem than ever, and we are creating pathways for other women to join us in collaborations, opportunities, and wealth building.” — Olayinka Odeniran (Founder of BWBC)

WASHINGTON DC, US, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In honor of Women History Month in March, women of all ages, backgrounds and nationalities are celebrating their achievements in the blockchain space in an online solidarity. Builders, creators, thinkers and educators are joining forces during the month of March to host a virtual month-long conference highlighting their contributions to the blockchain space and encouraging other women to join.

Hosted by Black Women Blockchain Council (BWBC) and International Women of Blockchain (IWB), this second annual event Celebrating International Women of Blockchain will showcase over 50 speakers from various backgrounds and will focus on topics related to the technology, Crypto, NFT, DeFi, DAO, Metaverse, and more. The event will also provide educational opportunities for newcomers to learn how to create crypto wallets, mint NFTs, experience the metaverse, and much more; all aimed at growing the community and empowering women.

The first annual Celebration of Women of Blockchain was conducted in March 2021 and ran for two weeks. The live-streamed event spotlighted unknown women in the blockchain ecosystem and featured Black Women in Blockchain from 5 countries and spanned across 16 days.

Tickets for this year’s virtual month-long event are now available at a price of $25 and can be purchased at www.womenofblockchain.org.

The event is open to everyone and we encourage all genders to attend.

About Black Women Blockchain Council (BWBC)

Founded in 2018 by Olayinka Odeniran, a former Chief Compliance Officer turned Cybersecurity professional, BWBC is a leading global benefit organization that aims to increase representation and visibility in the technology ecosystem by promoting black wealth creation in blockchain and STEM.

About International Women of Blockchain (IWB)

A consortium of international women in the blockchain ecosystem coming together to consciously build the block and onboard more women.