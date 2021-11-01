NAJAH ROBERTS CRYPTO EXPERT RELEASES THE VIRTUAL UNDERGROUND RAILROAD

The Virtual Underground Railroad is a One Stop Shop for all things Crypto and will be the safest, largest Crypto Educational Platform in history

CRYPTOCURRENCY EXPERT NAJAH ROBERTS BRINGS CRYPTOCURRENCY AND BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGY TO BLACK AND BROWN COMMUNITIES WITH

A NEW PLATFORM - “THE VIRTUAL UNDERGROUND RAILROAD”

Najah Roberts, founder and Chief Visionary Officer of Crypto Blockchain Plug (CBP) (www.cryptoblockchainplug.com) the first African-American, woman-owned cryptocurrency (and one of the only brick-and mortar) lounge in the U.S. has launched the largest crypto education platform in history, the “The Virtual Underground Railroad.” This new platform aims to educate Black and Brown communities across the U.S. by sharing a wealth of information beginning with the foundation behind Bitcoin to how money is evolving. Najah will utilize her cryptocurrency expertise to educate and close the wealth gap that exists in our country.

The Virtual Underground Railroad platform will include education of NFT's, Mining cryptocurrencies, Altcoins, Exchanges, Wallets, Kids in Crypto, Crypto Taxes, Trading, Tokenization, Crypto Scam Awareness, The Metaverse, Jobs in the Crypto & Blockchain Space, Real Estate, Life Insurance, Traditional retirement accounts, Stocks & Bonds, Business Opportunities, The Buy Black Movement, Health & Wellness, and last, but not least, a community where everyone is learning and gaining financial freedom.



Najah founded CBP located at 614 E. Manchester Avenue, Inglewood, CA in 2018 and has been steadfastly teaching communities about cryptocurrency for many years. A staunch advocate for improving the financial welfare of black and brown communities, she is referred to as the "Harriet Tubman of Financial Services" because of her vow to lead her people out of Financial Slavery. Najah’s mission mirrors Harriet Tubman’s mission, but with a twist -- "I have freed hundreds of financial slaves and I could have freed thousands more if only they knew they were financial slaves." -Najah Roberts



The Virtual Underground Railroad Community platform was created after Najah and her staff’s realization that the cryptocurrency education she was disseminating to the community was being pushed down in the algorithm and silenced on both her Instagram, Facebook accounts. She and her team determined to develop a method to control the education and own their own content by creating a “one stop shop” platform for communities.

Najah has dedicated her life to the Crypto Space and CPB. She is also Founder and Executive Director of Crypto Kids Camp, Co-Founder of The Black Wall Street Wallet alongside Actor Hill Harper, Co-Founder of C.E.N.T. TV (Crypto Entertainment News Television), Co-Founder of My Name Image & Likeness (NFT Project), Founder of Tha Bag™ (NFT Marketplace) and just inked a deal with Exposure TV for her own channel The Blk DeFi Network.

Without charging a single cent, Najah educates individuals and communities daily on “The Crypto Virgin Hour” with the Black Bitcoin Billionaires, the largest Bitcoin group on ClubHouse with over 125K listeners. Additionally, she engages communities through her podcast “Building SiliconHoods™” and facilitates monthly events: “Wine, Women & Crypto,” “Bitcoin Business Basics,” “Coin-O-Nomics,” “On the Block” and “Freedom Friday” on Meetup.com/cryptoplug.

The Virtual Underground Railroad is a ONE STOP SHOP for all things Crypto and promises to be the safest and largest crypto educational platform in history.



ABOUT CRYPTO BLOCKCHAIN PLUG

CBP is the first African American, woman-owned Cryptocurrency over-the-counter brick-and-mortar lounge in the country, and one of the only brick-and-mortar Cryptocurrency exchanges in the United States. CBP has positioned itself to effect change and foster mass adoption in every area of the Crypto Space. They offer a 3,000 square ft Crypto/Blockchain shared workspace where courses are taught and events are hosted such as Wine, Women & Crypto, Crypto Trivia Night Game Show, Coin-O-Nomics, Bitcoin Business Basics, On the Block, Freedom Fridays, and a physical store called Bitcoin BuysRUS. Q1 or 2022 CBP is poised to open 33 new brick and mortar stores in Inner City locations across the United States.

CEO Najah Roberts is passionate about mass adoption and understands that it can only be done through education. She is an ambassador for the community, providing her guidance and expertise in person and virtually.

For additional information, visit www.cryptoblockchainplug.com. For interviews with Najah Roberts, contact Queen Publicity at (310) 849-3820 or email Allison.Queen@gmail.com.

