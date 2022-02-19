Land a Sweet Research Job and Earn a 5 Day Maui Vacay for 2 to Party for Good
Send resume, land sweet job, and party for good. Staffing agency, recruiting for good will reward candidates 5 day Maui vacay for two #landsweetjob #partyinmaui #recruitingforgood www.PartyinMaui.com
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a positive impact. Candidate who sends resume, lands research job; earns a five day vacay for 2.
Every month, Recruiting for Good will highlight one position; in which a portion of our finder’s fee will be shared with a candidate placed in a sweet job to reward a Party in Maui (five day vacay for two).
This month, Recruiting for Good is looking for a Talented Research Analyst to land a sweet job with a thriving company in San Diego.
Candidates send resume to Sara(at)RecruitingforGood(dot)com, after landing sweet job, and completing 120 days of employment; Recruiting for Good will reward Party in Maui.
According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman "Candidates who allows to represent them, and place them in sweet jobs make a positive impact. With your help, we generate proceeds to fund programs that prepare kids for tomorrow's jobs!"
About
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain Recruiting for Good to find talented professionals in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. We generate proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood.
Looking to Land a Sweet Job and Party for Good...Send us your resume today!
Recruiting for Good has been creating and funding The Sweetest Gigs for talented kids. Kids on the gigs experience real life work experiences, learn positive values, and have fun too. Our sweet mission is to prepare kids for life. When kids do a great job on a gig, they get hired again, just like in the real world. When a kid successfully completes 3 gigs; they earn a $25 gift card. Kids use their creative talent to participate in our gigs, and develop content that makes a positive impact. To learn more visit www.TheSweetestGigs.com
Love to support our kid initiatives; participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program and earn sweet rewards (www.groceriesforoneyear.com) or gift your grandma groceries for one year!
Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
+1 310-720-8324
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn