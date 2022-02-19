Re: Traffic Alert - I89 Brookfield to Berlin

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Middlesex Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Northbound traffic on Interstate 89 between Brookfield and Berlin (Exit 5 to Exit 7) is moving very slowly due to road conditions and multiple crashes.

This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.