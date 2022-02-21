Hydrogen Aviation- "Fly Longer For Less" Established to Decarbonise Aviation

Hydrogen Aviation Limited established & unveils its slogan, "Fly Longer For Less"

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, February 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the momentum towards aviation decarbonisation continues to build, Hydrogen Aviation has launched in Scotland with the ambition to become a leading hydrogen aviation company. Founded by Dr. Naveed Akhtar, CEO, Hy-Hybrid Energy- the company will focus on supporting all stages of aviation decarbonisation, i.e., right from the outset of airport boundary to the runway, which includes:

a) Local Transport & Infrastructure Equipment: Buses, Taxis, Trains, Shuttles, Refuelling infrastructure, Car park energy management

b) Power Generation Equipment: Backup power generation, Portable & mobile power generation, Terminal building HVAC systems, Microgrids

c) Ground Support Equipment: Cargo loaders, Electric GSE, Tow Vehicles, De-icers, Tow Bar Tractors, Mobile GPU, Passenger Steps, Mobile Air-Conditioning Unit, Forklifts, Catering, Vehicles, Refuellers, Operations Monitoring Equipment

The Company will exploit learnings from road, rail, industrial power decarbonization & feed it to aviation sector decarbonization development plan. Since the cost of green hydrogen is currently higher than jet-fuel, this approach will quicken the process of aviation decarbonisation because the sector has enough demand which will drive down the cost of hydrogen.

The specific work activities include Fuel cell stack & system design for hydrogen powered aviation, onboard liquid hydrogen storage concepts, thermal management, hydrogen supply chain & airport refuelling infrastructure, sustainable aviation fuels, standards & certifications.

Dr. Naveed Akhtar, Founder, Hydrogen Aviation says: "We can see that a great amount of work is already underway, but we still have a long way to go- we are pleased to add our contribution to fly longer for less."

Dr. Akhtar is the founder of the world's first International Hydrogen Aviation Conference (IHAC) platform & holds hands on experience on 4 major fuel cell types. He has a track record of over 20 years in the Hydrogen Energy/Fuel Cells field.

About Hydrogen Aviation Limited:

Hydrogen Aviation is a Scotland based Company with a special focus on hydrogen powered drones, compact & light weight fuel cell stack & system design, onboard liquid hydrogen storage concepts, thermal management, decarbonisation of ground support equipment for terminal & airport apron, hydrogen supply chain & refuelling infrastructure.

