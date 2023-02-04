4th International Hydrogen Aviation Conference (IHAC 2023)- Call for Abstracts

Hy-Hybrid Energy Organizes 4th International Hydrogen Aviation Conference (IHAC 2023) on 7th September 2023 in Edinburgh, Scotland.

We’ll be gathering again to discuss Hydrogen in Aviation at our 4th annual series of IHAC, your presence will be highly appreciated!” — Dr. Naveed Akhtar, Founder & CEO, Hy-Hybrid Energy

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, February 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ --

The International Hydrogen Aviation Conference (IHAC) Standards

IHAC 2020, IHAC 2021 & IHAC 2022 attracted high-level international speakers as well as a global audience discussing the role of hydrogen in aviation. This world's first platform is expected to become the most recognized international forum, gathering leading experts from the aviation sector with a special focus on hydrogen as one of the key solutions for decarbonisation.

Like aviation (with hydrogen addition onboard making it more challenging), we are continuously striving to set the highest standards for IHAC. We foresee the forum to emerge as one of the most prominent meeting places for the comprehensive exchange of industrial, technical & scientific information and for high-level networking. This requires everyone to follow the guidelines in order to ensure the delivery of a most successful event, discussing emerging technical breakthroughs in the hydrogen aviation industry.

About Hy-Hybrid Energy Limited:

Working with the leading players in the hydrogen and fuel cell sector, Hy-Hybrid Energy provides services in clean energy technologies. Based in Scotland, UK, the team are specialists in all major fuel cell types, renewable energy systems, hydrogen storage and production. Hy-Hybrid Energy is leading the first of its kind in Hungary, the fuel cell bus development project which also includes battery electric buses development. The company is also proud to be the world's first in setting-up a platform (International Hydrogen Aviation Conference, IHAC) which gathers leading experts from the aviation sector, discussing the role of hydrogen in decarbonisation, annually. Other ongoing projects include low and high temperature fuel cell systems development for transport, back-up and off-grid applications.

Visit: www.hy-hybrid.com or contact Hy-Hybrid Energy, info@hy-hybrid.com

